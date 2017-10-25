COMEDIAN Bill Bailey revealed that he walks along Oxfordshire's ancient Ridgeway trail to help sort out the 'snowstorm of ideas' in his head.

The TV regular was speaking at the annual forum of the North Wessex Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty board, which helps look after the monument.

Speaking to the fellow nature lovers in Uffington on October 18, Mr Bailey also said that, having walked the entire 87-mile length of the Ridgeway twice now, it holds 'a special place in his heart'.

The forum, held in partnership with The Ridgeway National Trail board, also included presentations on the benefits of the trail from Cycling UK, Oxfordshire Mind, Whitchurch Walkers are Welcome group and artist Anna Dillon.

There was also a talk from installation art company And Now which will be creating a major art installation in Basilson Park next year supported by the Arts Council.

Ridgeway National Trail chairman Ian Ritchie talked about the future of the Ridgeway and his hopes that one day 'we might celebrate the full length of the chalk stretch from Dorset to Norfolk coast'.

Forum organisers said it provided opportunities for people with an interest in the work of the AONB and the Ridgeway Trail to meet and share ideas.

In total, they said, there were more than 100 delegates at this month's event including partners, regular attendees and 'plenty of new faces'.