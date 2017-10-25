Harwell Campus has been selected to home a £65m new Government energy research institute.

The Faraday Institution has been charged with leading the UK’s research into energy storage and battery technology.

Harwell Campus, a UK science and innovation hub, was selected for its ability to 'bring together the best UK scientists and engineers', 'a unique open access multi-disciplinary environment' and its world-leading science facilities.

In a statement about the announcement, Harwell said: "Energy storage has been identified as an area of critical research in the Government’s Industrial Strategy Challenge, with £246m to be invested over four years to help UK businesses seize the opportunities presented by the move to a low carbon economy.

"Industry, academia and public bodies work together at Harwell Campus and this setting, which supports start-ups, SMEs and corporates, will accelerate the exploitation and commercialisation of the Faraday Institution’s research.

"Electric vehicles will be the initial research target for the Harwell Campus HQ but at a global level effective storage technology could deliver energy to tens of millions of people across Asia and Africa."