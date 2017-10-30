DIDCOT's new Asda store in the Great Western Park estate opened its doors to shoppers on Monday.

The £4.3m, 8,000 square foot store has more than 90 parking spaces and has created 35 full and part-time jobs.

Customers will be able to shop from the store’s fresh produce selection of seasonal fruit and vegetables, and a bakery where the team will bake bread in store daily.

There will also be a range of food to go for busy shoppers, alongside an express rotisserie and an express create your own pizza counter.

Asda Didcot will also offer a click and collect service which will be available to customers wanting products from across the Asda range, including the George clothing and home brand.

Store manager, Darren Lambert, said: “All of us at Asda Didcot are excited to be opening the store so soon, and look forward to meeting the community.

“We’re looking forward to becoming a part of the Didcot community, and will be working on a number of projects with local groups and schools near to the store.”

The store will be open from 8am-10pm Monday – Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday.