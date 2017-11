A NEW trend is sweeping South Oxfordshire, and it rocks.

People across the district are painting rocks and placing them for someone to find.

Those who stumble across them can keep the rocks for themselves, if they paint another and hide it somewhere, or re-hide the original rock for someone else to discover.

Jackie Smith, a retired nanny from Sutton Courtenay, set up a rock-finding group in her home village after she saw how it was a 'massive trend' in the United States while visiting her sister in Melbourne, Florida.

Soon after setting up a Facebook group for her village she discovered there were already groups in Didcot and Wantage and now she works across South Oxfordshire hiding and discovering decorated rocks.

Mrs Smith has struggled to be active over the past four years as she has been in remission from cancer – but has always enjoyed art and painting.

The great-grandmother said: "It's a nice thing to do for the kids.

"It's good to get them outside and away from screens."

"It was quite slow at first, but now loads of people know about it.

"My five-year-old great granddaughter loves it.

"My neighbour went on holiday to New York recently and left one of my rocks in Central Park."

Carrieanne Beeton, from Didcot, also started a rock finding group at the suggestion of her eight-year-old son, Spencer.

Mrs Beeton said she was playing on her phone with her son one day when he spotted a painted rock from America and asked if they could paint one together.

Once they did, he suggested they post the picture on Facebook and the rock finding group in Didcot began.

Although it only started in the summer, it now has more than 600 members.

Mrs Beeton said: "It's really taken off in the last month.

"Loads of children in Didcot do it now.

"There's three childminders in Didcot who do it with their kids, they often decorate them with Sharpies.

"We thought that it would calm down after summer, but when it's really cold the kids want to stay inside and paint.

"At first, people were just stumbling across them, but now they actively go out and search ."

One of the people who discovered a Didcot rock was five-year-old Evalyn Trix, who found it at the Orchard Centre.

Her mum, Vicki Trix said it was a 'lovely, selfless thing to do.'