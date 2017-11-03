A PAEDOPHILE caught with indecent images of children, some as young as seven, has been spared jail.

Richard Burton, 62, of Collingwood Avenue, Didcot, had admitted three counts of possessing indecent images of children and one count of distributing images.

Oxford Crown Court heard at his sentencing yesterday that he had two videos at the highest category - A, two of category B, and 15 of category C on his computer.

He was given a 16-week jail term suspended for two years and must sign the sex offenders register for seven years.