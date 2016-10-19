NEW feature films and TV adaptations based on Agatha Christie's classic crime novels will boost interest in the author's connections with Wallingford and Cholsey.

There are four feature films being planned and a seven-programme adaptation deal with the BBC.

The author, who lived at Winterbrook House from 1934 until her death aged 85 in 1976, is buried at St Mary's Church in Cholsey and the third annual Agatha Christie Festival was held last month in her honour.

The screenplay for one of the new feature films, Crooked House, is being written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes and will star Christina Hendricks, Gillian Anderson and Glenn Close.

Judy Dewey, curator of Wallingford Museum, which helps to stage the festival with or said: "All these screen adaptations are bound to have a positive effect and will result in more people researching Agatha Christie's life and the time she spent living in Wallingford.

"We had hundreds of people visit this year from lots of different parts of the world and we are working towards having a festival again next year.

"It does look like Agatha Christie's estate is now looking to maximise the opportunities when it comes to film and TV adaptations of her novels, although there are limits.

"I gather that it still wants to keep some details of her life private so a biopic is not on the cards."

The festival achieved recognition from the author's family this year when her grandson Mathew Prichard came to give a talk at the Corn Exchange.

As well as the Crooked House movie, filming is under way for a BBC TV adaptation of The Witness for the Prosecution, starring former Abingdon School pupil Toby Jones, Andrea Riseborough and Kim Cattrall.

It is understood that the BBC has committed to seven adaptations over the next four years, including one of The ABC Murders, a race against time to stop a serial killer in the 1930s.

Ms Dewey added: "There is a small group of people organising the festival and we need new volunteers, new blood, if it is to continue.

"One idea is to have a website that would specifically flag up the writer's links with the area but of course that takes time and money.

"You need investment and someone to run it and update it but it's a good idea and would bring in visitors - it would be good for Wallingford and Cholsey."

The Visit Midsomer website promotes the area's connection with the Midsomer Murders detective series and has proved a success.

Coachloads of tourists come to the town every year to seek out Midsomer locations.