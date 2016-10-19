I'VE been vegetarian for several years now and a regular question I get asked is 'what on earth do you eat for Christmas dinner?' My simple reply is 'everything but the meat,' because to me Christmas dinner, or in fact any roast, has always been about everything else. Yorkshire puds, veggie stuffing, crispy roast potatoes, honey glazed carrots. When you think about it the meat is a very small portion of what makes a roast so great.
The other week I cooked myself and my partner the first roast we've had after months of barbecues and summer salads and it reminded me just how great they are. I love roasting everything, from coulis and broccoli to radish and potatoes, but I have to say one of my favourite vegetables to roast is the parsnip. I adore their subtle sweetness, which seems to work differently to carrots, and how if you roast them in 'root-to-tip' wedges you get to enjoy the multi-textures of a crisp caramelised root and a soft and creamy top end.
We're actually growing parsnips on our veg patch this year but I'm afraid I couldn’t resist using some of the parsnips Cultivate have just got in from Westmill farm. I’ve sung the praises of their produce in previous columns so you'll understand why I had to try their crop of this royal root and I certainly wasn't disappointed.
What's great is that parsnips keep fantastically and can be left in the ground for some time, meaning they'll be around for plenty of winter roasts to come. In fact a group of Canadian researchers discovered that the sugar content in the vegetable increases in colder weather so we can expect even sweeter specimens once the frosts start to kick in.
This will make it no surprise that parsnips can be used in both sweet and savoury dishes. I've even managed to unearth a recipe for burnt honey, vanilla and parsnip ice cream, which sounds like an absolutely heavenly desert to me. As far as I'm concerned you can bring on the cold weather, I'm ready with my thermals and an empty belly ready for a profusion of parsnips.
and here you go again with your tedious and offensive trolling. Clearly the Oxford Mail has an agreement to promote Cultivate, but as a community owned co-operative what's wrong with that? Not as if they are giving free advertising to a private business.
I agree about the lack of proper news (what the hell is going on with the Orchard centre is what I want to know) but they clearly don't have the resources.
And while I'm having a rant how about moderating the comments sections and removing the personal abuse?
Who is trolling ? I'm making a genuine observation. Sorry if it rattled your cage.
There is nothing wrong with promoting local businesses, but this Cultivate thing is pretty much the only thing that appears on this website these days. We want proper news of what is happening in our town, not a permanent advertisement.
I don’t have a problem with the criticism of the website, because I entirely agree - its useless. But it's not this lady's fault that they don't run proper news articles yet every week the comments section is full of personal attacks on her. I call that trolling pure and simple.
Where have I made a personal attack on her ???
Comments about her face and her name are personal I would say. And the comments on today's article are mild compared to what I've seen before. And I'm not suggesting you were responsible for the worst ones, I responded to you because yours was the first comment
If the Oxford Mail has an agreement to promote Cultivate, this should be made clear in the article. And if so, it IS free advertising and Cultivate like all social enterprises IS a business that competes with other local veg suppliers who do not get this kind of regular plug . I am not trolling - just stating the facts.
By the way, their effort at promotion is so feeble that they cannot even find a photo of a parsnip (for goodness sake) to go with this incredibly fatuous article.
They probably should make it clear, but a local co-op like that is hardly a threat to commercial businesses and they need all the help they can get. But yes, the actual standard of the article/promotion is in line with the rest of the site, i.e. rubbish.
Grid lock is not news. We have traffic jams in the same way that smokers cough. I am sick of hearing people moaning about this. Parsnips are more newswothy than the latest hiccup in A road land.
Such a relief to see this recent picture of Katie Herring!
I was REALLY worried about her - haven't seen her here since 14 September!! Before that, it was 7 September, 25 August, 11 August, 27 July, 22 July, 14 July, 6 July...etc.
Almost all these pieces bear the byline of Pete Hughes. Can anyone shed any light on his relationship to Katie Herring.
Katie Herring?
All sounds a bit fishy to me.
As regard to her previous sighting. It was only last Saturday.
www.oxfordmail.co.uk
/news/14803408.Harve
st_time_haul_of_cele
riac_tempts_the_pala
te/
Also, does anyone think Katie looks a bit like OT Bicester correspondent Naomi Herring? I am sure it is just a coincidence - no reputable newspaper would allow its journalists to plug their friends and relations all the time.
The joy of parsnips...arf!
I remember my mam used to boil 'em and mash them into the spuds, they would make me **** like a trooper.
