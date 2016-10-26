THE White Witch of Narnia, Mr Tumnus and Mrs Beaver have invited intrepid adventurers to go "through the wardrobe" at Dorchester Abbey.

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of CS Lewis's The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe this year, the abbey is hosting a Narnia-themed exhibition through October and November.

The magical celebrations officially opened on Saturday when guests were invited to slip between the coats in the wardrobe and enter the wonderland for the first time.

Rector of Dorchester Abbey Sue Booys said: "We are celebrating the 60th anniversary of the publication of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe by offering visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Narnia story and understand the religious symbolism behind it.

"Peek into Mr Tumnus's little house, see the frost shimmer on the White Witch’s sleigh, and marvel at the majesty of Aslan."

The exhibition, open Monday to Saturday 9am-4.30pm and Sunday 12pm to 4.30pm, includes a special feature on evacuees, including local history on how Dorchester was involved in the Second World War evacuation of children from London.

There are also activity sheets and puzzles available every day the exhibition is open and a craft workshops every Saturday from 1.30pm to 3.30pm costing £2.

During half term this week there are activities for all ages every afternoon except Sunday from 1.30pm to 3.30pm including mask-making and creating a themed decoration.

The workshops cost £2 per child.

The exhibition runs until November 22 and will climax with a concert featuring scenes from The Lion, the Witch and The Wardrobe and singing from local schools.

Find out more at dorchester-abbey.org.uk