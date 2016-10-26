THE ENVIRONMENT AGENCY has called on a company to "do the decent thing" and pay for repairs after its lorry fell into a picturesque village stream, destroying the bank and prompting a rescue by a second lorry.
The truck, pictured here, was laying pebbles on a small road in Sutton Courtenay from 2pm yesterday when it fell into the Ginge Brook.
Villager James Walton captured a series of pictures of the lorry falling into the stream on its side and the massive damage to the bankside afterwards.
He said: "It's ridiculous.
"The delicate banks of the stream simply collapsed under its weight."
The lorry split a large amount of gravel chips onto the adjacent bank and also caused minor damage to the stream, which Mr Walton said is rich in wildlife including newts, water voles and king fishers.
Environment Agency officers were at the scene yesterday and returned today to assess the damage.
Spokesman Dan Taylor said today: "We inspected the site again at first light this morning, and while the odour was still present, again, there was no evidence of any pollution.
"However, the lorry has pushed part of the bank into the brook, and shed a reasonably large amount of its load of gravel chips onto the adjacent bank.
"We will be contacting the company that owns the vehicle and asking them to remove this material to ensure it does not cause any flood risk.
"We hope they also do the decent thing and repair the damage this incident has caused, although that is a matter for the landowner to take up with them."
Mr Walton said he believed the lorry, belonging to Highway Asphalt of Witney, had been hired to re-surface the minor road on behalf of one of his neighbours, because the road was not maintained by the council.
This morning Mr Walton asked: "Why did Highway Asphalt accept the instruction of a private householder to mess about with an unadopted, commonly-owned lane, giving no warning to anyone else?
"Why did they think it was safe to send a 10 tonne lorry down the lane?
"To what standard will the repairs be done? Right now the road is impassable."
The Oxford Mail contacted Highway Asphalt for a comment but the firm has not yet responded.
Comments
Sorry but why is this breaking news? How many people will this disrupt? Or is it just OM clickbait again?
Memo to OM ****-handed subs of toil. Laying is what chickens do, lying is what lorries that have fallen into steams do.
Last edited: 5:49pm Thu 27 Oct 16
"In a perhaps surprising move, rescue contractors Egertons now have a lorry weighing twice as much standing on the same river bank trying to lift out the first lorry, so it may be a case of watch this space whilst you watch the Bake-Off. What chance both lorries going in?"
Ok MR James Walton.....what would YOU suggest to get the lorry out ? A man on a bike ?
Quote:- "Why did Highway Asphalt accept the instruction of a private householder to mess about with an unadopted, commonly-owned lane, giving no warning to anyone else?
If it's an unadopted lane, it's nothing to do with the local authority...
Mr Walton will have to review the obligations of the stakeholders of the lane and identify what the responsibilites are if he really wants to know the answer.
Generally speaking it's great when a neighbour is prepared to investment in improvements to a common lane.
Thank goodness the underlying issue with the structure of the road was identified without great harm to anyone. The same could readily have happened with any vehicle with a high axle weight such a delivery vehicle, refuse vehicle or even an ambulance or fire engine answering a blue-light call.
The comments that you get here are almost as funny as the articles themselves. Thanks for the entertainment OM.
I doubt very much that the lane is "commonly-owned". Much more likely it has a series of owners along its length.
I live down another lane in Sutton Courtenay where some of the householders also own part of the lane while others merely have a right of access. At least where I live the neighbours get together to discuss things like upkeep of the road surface, but it sounds to me as though the residents of this particular lane need to talk more.
'Red headed bombshell sister of Kelly Brook squished by a lorry shocker' Daily Star
Erm, ever heard of insurance companies?
