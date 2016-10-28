A FLURRY of fireworks will scatter the skies across the county next week as final preparations take place to make sure the night goes off with a bang.

Crowds will gather, hotdogs and sparklers in hand, around roaring bonfires throughout Oxfordshire as displays are planned at sports clubs, pubs, playing fields and the annual Oxford spectacular at South Park.

The fuse will be lit for Oxford Round Table’s 49th annual fireworks display in South Park expected to draw a record crowd of 20,000 people.

The display will be provided by Kimbolton Fireworks, who created displays for the 2012 London Olympics Games and whose creations have lit up the skies of Oxford every year since 1967.

Display manager Russell Gooderham said: “It’s been really good fun working with Oxford Round Table for all these years. We hope the people of Oxford enjoy the display. There’s a lot of work that goes into it, and it has been nice to work beside them.

“When we first started, we would light the fireworks by hand, but now we do most of them electronically.”

Fireworks will fly alongside the famous bonfire which is, this year, expected to be more than 50 feet-high, there will also be live music,food and drink and a fun fair.

Gates will open at 4.30pm and live music gets underway from 5.30pm. The firework display will begin at 6.45pm followed by the lighting of the bonfire.

Those wishing to avoid the queues, can purchase tickets from oxfordfireworks.co.uk for £7 per person or £17.50 for a family of two adults and two children. Under 5s are free.

Oxfordshire Displays

Friday, November 4

Grove RFC: In Wantage, the Grove RFC will host their “biggest fireworks display to date” at the Rugby Club on Cane Lane from 6pm. There will be a BBQ, rides, bonfire, and a bar. Family entrance is £10 (for two adults and two children), adult entrance is £5 and children under 16 is £3.

Didcot FC: From 5:30pm, food, drink, a bonfire and fireworks display will be hosted at Didcot Football Club. Adult admission is £5 and under 10’s gain free entry.

Harwell Primary School: Gates open at 6:30pm and fireworks begin at 7:30pm. BBQ and a licenced bar will be available. The event is hosted by The Harwell Scout Group and entry is by donation.

Matthew Arnold School: Gates to the Matthew Arnold School field open at 6.30pm. There will be food, BBQ, music, fireworks and a bar. Tickets are available at the gate and all proceeds go towards a new school building. Adults £5, family of 4 £15, under 18 £3, children under three are free.

Botley School: From 6pm to 8pm, BBQ and fireworks will be hosted at the school off of Elms Road. Adults £5, families £15, children £3.

Kidlington Fireworks Display: Live music and barbecue from 6pm at Stratfield Brake. Tickets cost £5 advance or £6 on the door.

Oxford Sea Scouts: Fundraising fireworks display with free parking on Meadow Lane. Gates open at 6.45pm and tickets cost £5.

Wheatley Primary School: Fireworks and hog roast from 5.30pm at the school in Littleworth Road. There will also be stalls and children's games with tickets costing £15 on the day.

Saturday, November 5

South Park: The park off of Headington Road is the largest event of the season, and is hosted by the Oxford Round Table. Gates open at 4:30pm, live music begins at 5:30pm, and the handmade bonfire and fireworks kick off later in the evening. Tickets can be purchased on site or online in advance. Standard entry is £7 and family entry is £17.50. All proceeds go to local charities.

South Oxford Adventure Playground: Gates open at 5pm, the bonfire begins at 6pm and fireworks kick off at 6:30pm. An array of goodies will be available, with drinks and food including vegetarian, organic and halal.

Pingle Field, Bicester: Charity firework display hosted by The Bicester Round table with gates opening at 6pm. Tickets are £4 in advance or £5 on the night.

Recreation Ground, Dorchester: The fireworks display hosted by the Footsteps Foundation, a charity for children with cystic fibrosis and other neurological disorders, will be held at the Recreation Ground in Dorchester, Wallingford from 5:30pm. Entrance is granted with a voluntary donation to Footsteps. Locally sourced burgers, winter Pimms and baked goods will be available.

The Plough, Wolvercote: The pub hosts fireworks for its 20th consecutive year from 5pm. Entry is free for the show, and patrons can enjoy cakes for sale, BBQ, glow sticks, and mulled wine. The Plough is located on The Green in Upper Wolvercote.

The Nags Head, Abingdon: There will be a bonfire night firewalk and hog roast at the pub from 5pm. It will be in aid of Blue Skye Thinking.

Sunday, November 6