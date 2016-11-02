VOLUNTEERS at the Corn Exchange in Wallingford have created a 12ft Guy for the town's fireworks celebrations.

Mark Brett, organiser of the fireworks and bonfire night on the Kinecroft on Saturday, said the volunteers created the spectacular Guy in exchange for a £500 donation for the theatre venue's roof repair fund.

The display is being organised by Wallingford 1155 and Mr Brett said he was looking forward to placing the Guy on top of the bonfire.

Mr Brett, who runs Haynes Car Care Centre on the Hithercroft industrial estate, has been running the show since 2011.

He said: "This is one of the most spectacular Guys we have had and we are delighted that the volunteers have made this Guy out of wood - he should go up pretty quick.

"He will be on top of 20ft high pallets and it should be quite spectacular when he lights up.

"About 17 community organisations will benefit from money taken on the night - people don't buy tickets they give donations."

?This year organisers have enlisted the help of local firework display designer Karl Mitchell-Shead and his company Illusion Fireworks Ltd.

Abingdon-based Loose Cannon Brewery will be there on the night with their beer and food will be also on sale.

People are invited to arrive at 6pm and the event finishes at 8pm.