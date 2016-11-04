A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash between a motorbike and a car in Crowmarsh Gifford near Wallingford.

Drivers are continuing to face delays in the town after the collision on the A4074 at about 8.30am.

South Central Ambulance Service spokesman David Gallagher said the biker was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived and had suffered leg injuries.

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

There are delays along the A4130 and the A329.

