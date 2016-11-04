A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash between a motorbike and a car in Crowmarsh Gifford near Wallingford.
Drivers are continuing to face delays in the town after the collision on the A4074 at about 8.30am.
South Central Ambulance Service spokesman David Gallagher said the biker was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived and had suffered leg injuries.
He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.
There are delays along the A4130 and the A329.
For more information see our traffic feed.
Comments
The headline "Biker" could be construed as derogatory. The article uses the correct "motorcyclist". OM prepared to save headline space at the expense of the accident victim - deplorable and reveals the sick mentality of OM.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital with injuries. The poor guy as well didn't see the bike as he was hidden behind car he should not of been over taking the car. Motorbike can be so dangerous people should wait for car to turn before going past and keep distance
