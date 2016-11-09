FORMER Wallingford School teacher Angie Johnson, also known as Mrs Bun the Baker, is looking forward to sharing her recipes on live TV.

Ms Johnson taught cookery at Wallingford School for 12 years before she left to set up her own business.

Now the 45-year-old has been invited to appear on a 24-hour cooking show with chef Peter Sidwell, who lives and works in the Lake District.

Mum-of-one Mrs Johnson said: "It will be the first time I have appeared on a TV show so I'm quite excited about it.

"As far as I know it's the world's first 24-hour live cooking show and it starts on Friday at 4pm and finishes on Saturday at 4pm.

"There will be lots of different chefs taking an hour-long slot so it should be great fun.

"I'm driving up to Keswick in the Lake District and appearing at 3pm on Saturday to cook cheesy biscuits and chocolate orange cake.

"I really enjoyed appearing at the SO Food Festival in Wallingford and going on TV will be another first.

"I have practised these recipes a lot so fingers crossed nothing will go wrong but you never know what will happen when you are using someone else's oven.

"It would be nice if my appearance encourages more children to take up cooking."

Mrs Johnson teaches cookery at classes in Cholsey Pavilion and has published her cookbook for children entitled Baking with Mrs Bun the Baker.

She now lives in Didcot with her husband Nick, and son Freddie, 10.

The programme will be streamed on the Simply Good Food TV App, often dubbed the 'Netflix for foodies'.

Mrs Johnson wrote her recipe book last year, with copies selling well of the 500 printed.

Recipes in the self-published book include Gruffalo Crumble, featuring tinned pears, apples, plums and a crumble mixture, and a short-crust pastry Homity pie, filled with sweet potatoes, parsley and creme fraiche.

Mrs Johnson said earlier she hoped the recipes would inspire confidence in children and toddlers, helping their dexterity, concentration, counting, weighing and measuring skills.

Copies of Baking with Mrs Bun the Baker, costing £8.99, are available via the website mrsbunthebaker.net