Drivers are facing delays this morning following a two-car crash at the Milton Interchange.
The collision on the roundabout has led to heavy traffic on the A4130 between the interchange and Didcot.
The vehicles have now been cleared from the roundabout but there is still some congestion.
Comments
Another accident at the Milton interchange !!! Another good job done by Nimmo-smith !!!!
Another knee-jerk comment by someone who doesn't actually know the cause of the accident!!!!!
Really !!! I agree with Chaosoveroxon as I use the Milton interchange daily and it has made no difference just more confusion for everybody!!!! Hope the new chilton slip roads will take some preasure off though !!
That's not strictly true - it has made going South or West take longer than before the changes.
Yes, I've heard people moaning it's now taking longer to get off the A34 at Chilton in the morning (those heading northbound) because of the additional traffic travelling south now being able to get off at Chilton instead of at Milton.
The new Chilton roundabout has also made sod all difference to the amount of traffic heading toward Rowstock in the evening rush hour.
