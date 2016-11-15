A new report has warned that RAF Brize Norton could be among bases threatened by a lack of investment from the Ministry of Defence.

The National Audit Office (NAO) said much of the MoD's estate was in a 'poor and deteriorating state' and that this could potentially affect the ability of the armed forces to defend the United Kingdom.

The report highlighted an incident in 2015 when RAF Brize Norton was forced to shut down for safety reasons due to a lack of maintenance.

Temporary storage was put in place to allow the base to continue to operate, with changes made to refuelling and air transport flights.

But the NAO noted that an MoD paper from June noted that while such actions reduce the risk of 'failure to deliver the defence estate' from a high likelihood of having a severe impact on capability, 'there remains a medium likelihood of a major impact on capability'.

It comes after the Government announced last week that it would sell off St David's Barracks in Bicester, Vauxhall Barracks in Didcot and Dalton Barracks in Abingdon.

Secretary of State for Defence Sir Michael Fallon said the move was necessary to 'provide a better defence estate'.

The sale of the Oxfordshire barracks will raise an estimated £140m.