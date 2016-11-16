RESIDENTS are protesting over plans for new homes which they claim could lead to the near doubling in size of Crowmarsh Gifford.

Two applications for developments in the village near Wallingford have been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council, one for 150 homes and another for 80.

It is also understood there is a further plan being lined up for an additional 80 homes.

If planning permission is granted for all three schemes, the village which now has approximately 450 households would grow to 760 homes.

Father-of-two Philip Tremayne, 64, who lives with wife Judith, is leading opposition to the proposals and organised a public meeting at Crowmarsh Primary School last night.

The offshore oil and gas process engineer, who lives in the village with daughter Kate, 17, and son Luke, 15, said he believed if the developments were approved it would eventually lead to the village doubling in size.

He said: "If these plans are granted, then it won’t be long before Crowmarsh doubles in size – at the moment there are about 450 homes here."

Bloor Homes and Hallam Land Management have applied for 150 homes east of Benson Lane, while Exilarch's Foundation and Lightwood Strategic have put forward plans for 80 new homes in Old Reading Road.

This would include 40 per cent affordable housing, a community hall and enhanced facilities including a sports pitch and car parking for Crowmarsh Gifford Primary School.

Residents are opposing the plans, claiming it will lead to over-development, and gathered last night to discuss the proposals and how they could be opposed.

Mr Tremayne added: "We know Crowmarsh has to take its share of homes but this would be too much all at once and would put pressure on schools, traffic and infrastructure.

"There was an application for new homes about six years ago which was turned down and it’s frustrating that developers are now back."

Mr Tremayne said if some new homes could eventually be built on the site of the burnt-out South Oxfordshire District Council headquarters, which was damaged in an arson attack in January 2015, new housing could be better spread out.

No one from Bloor Homes and Hallam Land Management and Lightwood has yet commented.

But Rosie Shannon, a spokeswoman for Exilarch's Foundation, said: "We feel the site presents a significant contribution to Crowmarsh Gifford by delivering much-needed housing, including 40 per cent affordable housing, with limited impact on the wider village.

"It will also provide much-needed outside space for Crowmarsh Gifford Primary School, including a community facility that can be used by the Scouts and other community groups."

She said additional school land would provide 50 off-road parking spaces, making school drop-offs far safer and reduce congestion on a section of Old Reading Road.