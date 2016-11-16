AFTER serving in warzones and trouble spots around the globe, Group Captain Hamish Cormack has landed at RAF Benson for the second time to take charge at the helicopter base.

Group Captain Simon Paterson, who arrived as Station Commander in October 2014, has now formally handed command to Group Captain Cormack.

An experienced helicopter navigator, Group Captain Cormack has returned to the air base following a staff tour in the Ministry of Defence.

During his career he has served in Northern Ireland, Macedonia, Kosovo, Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan as well as providing disaster relief in Pakistan.

After being posted to Libya in 2011, he arrived at RAF Benson to command 230 Squadron, where he saw the final months of service for the Puma Mk1 and the introduction of the enhanced Puma Mk2 helicopters.

Group Captain Cormack said: "Having spent many of the happiest years of my career at RAF Benson, I am thrilled and feel enormously privileged to be returning to take command.

"I know how much Simon has personally invested in nurturing the ‘Team Benson’ ethos, in practice as well as name, and I look forward to continuing that spirit of shared endeavour among all who serve and operate from RAF Benson.

"Similarly, I would like to highlight the wider community of families and local supporters who do so much to ensure that Benson is the place that it is - a place people are often reluctant to leave and look forward to returning to.

"I am very grateful to Simon for a thorough handover and wish him and his family my sincere best wishes for the future."

Group Captain Paterson has left to return to the Defence Academy at Shrivenham where he has been selected to attend the Higher Command and Staff Course.

Major changes have taken place at RAF Benson during Group Captain Paterson's time as Station Commander.

This included the transfer of the final Merlin helicopters to RNAS Yeovilton, the Puma Mk2 deployed on operations in Afghanistan and the relocation of both the Chinook Operational Conversion Flight and the Joint Helicopter Support Squadron from RAF Odiham to RAF Benson.

Group Captain Paterson said: "It has been an honour and a privilege to command the fantastic team at RAF Benson.

"It doesn’t feel like two years have passed since I took over as Station Commander - so much has happened and so much has been achieved.

"The Puma 2 has deployed on Operation TORAL [in Afghanistan] and continues to deliver excellent support to the ongoing NATO training mission.

"And the first Puma and Chinook crews have completed their training on the newly formed Operational Conversion Unit and transferred to operational squadrons.

"The station has also seen significant improvements in welfare and infrastructure - no matter what challenges have been thrown at us, the team has delivered with passion and professionalism."