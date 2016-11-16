THE father of a 16-year-old girl who suffered potentially life-threatening illness after eating at Mexican restaurant chain Wahaca has instructed lawyers to investigate the cause.
Sarah Cousins, 16, from Wallingford, visited the White City branch of the restaurant in London with her father Mike and his partner Kate Walker on October 29.
The A-Level student, who has Type1 diabetes, started to suffer stomach problems and went into ketoacidosis, a potentially life-threatening complication of diabetes caused by a lack of insulin in the body, and was admitted to hospital.
She stabilised and was discharged after one night in hospital.
Now her father has instructed public health lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate the cause of the illness.
Shortly after Sarah’s illness it was revealed Public Health England (PHE) was investigating Wahaca after more than 300 people fell ill following a suspected outbreak of norovirus at the restaurant chain.
The restaurant chain closed nine branches as it investigated the cause and worked with PHE.
Sarah missed a week of college, where she is studying her A-Levels, as she continued her recovery at home.
Mr Cousins, 48 said: "The illness Sarah suffered was extremely concerning as she ended up being admitted to hospital and we were very worried for her health.
"It is particularly distressing for Sarah because of the disruption to her studies and the effects on her diabetes. "Thankfully, although symptoms continue, she was able to recover well enough to leave hospital but things could have been a lot worse. For this to happen as a result of the illness outbreak linked to the Wahaca restaurants is concerning and we hope the restaurant will explain how this was able to happen."
Having successfully represented thousands of people who have contracted gastric illness, Irwin Mitchell said it 'knows first-hand the potential long term effects which can be associated with such illness, with sometimes permanent long term complications arising such as post-infective Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)'.
The team at Irwin Mitchell currently represent hundreds of people who have suffered illness in the UK, including The Toby Carvery outbreak in Exeter in 2015 where they currently act for more 300 people, and have successfully recovered compensation for claimants who suffered illness as a result of the Newcastle Spice Festival, Grand Hotel Scarborough and Stoke Legionnaires outbreaks.
Amandeep Dhillon, a partner and head of the public health team at Irwin Mitchell, who represents Mr Cousins and his family, said: "Illness outbreaks of this scale in the UK are obviously a real concern and it is important that both customers and staff affected by the suspected norovirus outbreak are provided with the answers they are seeking.
"We would encourage anyone who has been affected by this outbreak to see their GP at the earliest available opportunity. We would also like to speak with them as they may be able to help with our investigations.
"The impact the illness has had on Sarah indicates just how serious outbreaks like this can be for vulnerable individuals. The management of her diabetes was severely impacted by the illness she suffered and, as a result, she required emergency medical attention.
"We welcome the restaurant chain’s decision to close a number of its outlets in order to control the further spread of the illness and we would urge the management to work quickly and thoroughly with the PHE to ensure that the cause of the illness is determined. It is also important that lessons are learned by the chain to prevent this kind of thing happening in the future.
"While most people make a full recovery from norovirus within days, we have seen first-hand that some can be unfortunate enough to have symptoms which persist in the long-term months, with the elderly and young children more at risk of becoming dehydrated which may require hospital treatment."
Comments
Have Irwin Mitchell paid for this advert?
Have Irwin Mitchell paid for this advert?
I was just thinking the same as in no win no fee!
I was just thinking the same as in no win no fee!
Are you ready for a change? Looking for a new job? No annual fees! This is very simple anyone can do it! You don’t need any experience! Go Here: —H8
Watch Here.,,,,,,,,, www.InfoPay60.Com
Advert not news...how dare OM list this as a 'Breaking' Story - don't know why I bother checking the site just seems to get worse and worse
Last edited: 3:59pm Fri 18 Nov 16
Advert not news...how dare OM list this as a 'Breaking' Story - don't know why I bother checking the site just seems to get worse and worse
It's always about money, isn't it?
It's always about money, isn't it?
Yep! She should just sit there saying "someone ought to do something" like most of the British would do. "Mustn't make a fuss!"
Yep! She should just sit there saying "someone ought to do something" like most of the British would do. "Mustn't make a fuss!"
She doesn't have too sit there and not make a fuss.Complain to the company,complain too authorities make a fuss by all means.Get a full apology,compensation for lost time and any expenses.
Why solicitors(not cheap ones either) and need to go to papers?
One night in hospital says it was not life threatening on this occasion.
Last edited: 3:59pm Fri 18 Nov 16
She doesn't have too sit there and not make a fuss.Complain to the company,complain too authorities make a fuss by all means.Get a full apology,compensation for lost time and any expenses.
Why solicitors(not cheap ones either) and need to go to papers?
One night in hospital says it was not life threatening on this occasion.
Where there is blame there is a claim.... Typical of what goes on these days, everyone is looking to get compensation.
Where there is blame there is a claim.... Typical of what goes on these days, everyone is looking to get compensation.
"it is important that both customers and staff affected by the suspected norovirus outbreak are provided with the answers they are seeking"
But it's not answers they are seeking, is it.
Last edited: 2:45am Sun 20 Nov 16
"it is important that both customers and staff affected by the suspected norovirus outbreak are provided with the answers they are seeking"
But it's not answers they are seeking, is it.
No...it's toilet roll...and lots of it.
No...it's toilet roll...and lots of it.
Glad you think it's funny. It's not funny when you're being ill and almost suffer fatal consequences of someone not storing and serving food properly
Glad you think it's funny. It's not funny when you're being ill and almost suffer fatal consequences of someone not storing and serving food properly
I derived nil humour from this tragic situation. I merely stated a fact...that it would require a shedload of Andrex. I would have assumed double quilted at the very least.
I derived nil humour from this tragic situation. I merely stated a fact...that it would require a shedload of Andrex. I would have assumed double quilted at the very least.
It's because of advertorials like this one (and the three this week for Leon and Wasabi) that mean I will NOT turn off my adblocker on this site, however large and whiney the blue bar across my screen becomes.
It's because of advertorials like this one (and the three this week for Leon and Wasabi) that mean I will NOT turn off my adblocker on this site, however large and whiney the blue bar across my screen becomes.
Spot on - the blue banner is patronising. I know how to turn off Adblock but I don't want to see trashy adverts. Equally, I don't want to read 'news' that is a dodgy press release. We certainly get what we pay for on this free website!
Spot on - the blue banner is patronising. I know how to turn off Adblock but I don't want to see trashy adverts. Equally, I don't want to read 'news' that is a dodgy press release. We certainly get what we pay for on this free website!
Disgraceful promo for this firm. Has the Ox Times no shame.
Journalistic prostitution
Disgraceful promo for this firm. Has the Ox Times no shame.
Journalistic prostitution
People moaning saying it's about the money blah blah blah...if you had the chance to rake in a nice amount you would decline?
Selfishness is human behaviour you fools.
Type 1 Diabetes is an added complexity so I hope she recovered quickly :)
People moaning saying it's about the money blah blah blah...if you had the chance to rake in a nice amount you would decline?
Selfishness is human behaviour you fools.
Type 1 Diabetes is an added complexity so I hope she recovered quickly :)
So I take it from the above that when the majority of the posters above go out for an evening meal and then find themselves in hospital with a potentially life threatening condition they will just dismiss it as one of those things and take no further action. A decent dose of diarrhea and disentry should do the trick then, hmmmm ........... nice, please enjoy.
I hope the young lady concerned, who obviuiosly has to look after herself given her condition, makes a total recovery with no nasty after effects, and I further wish her well with her studies.
So I take it from the above that when the majority of the posters above go out for an evening meal and then find themselves in hospital with a potentially life threatening condition they will just dismiss it as one of those things and take no further action. A decent dose of diarrhea and disentry should do the trick then, hmmmm ........... nice, please enjoy.
I hope the young lady concerned, who obviuiosly has to look after herself given her condition, makes a total recovery with no nasty after effects, and I further wish her well with her studies.
One think you can count on with some of the correspondents on here is unpleasantness and a tendency to blame the victim,
One think you can count on with some of the correspondents on here is unpleasantness and a tendency to blame the victim,
Quite right a sad refection on the social media related society in which we live, brain washed by the American led facebook culture where people have to tell everybody every detail of their life and then moan when they suffer identity thieft and fraud etc.
Quite right a sad refection on the social media related society in which we live, brain washed by the American led facebook culture where people have to tell everybody every detail of their life and then moan when they suffer identity thieft and fraud etc.
When I dined here, I asked the waiter what the odds were of me picking up food poisoning.
He assured me: "About Juan in a million"
When I dined here, I asked the waiter what the odds were of me picking up food poisoning.
He assured me: "About Juan in a million"
It says it was caused by a lack of Insulin in her body,so i assume it was because she forgot to check her sugar levels etc
It says it was caused by a lack of Insulin in her body,so i assume it was because she forgot to check her sugar levels etc
If you are in a predicament where you reach the bathroom and are unsure whether you are going to vomit or have diarrhoea first - or maybe both together, it can leave even the healthiest person feeling a touch weak and confused.
If you are in a predicament where you reach the bathroom and are unsure whether you are going to vomit or have diarrhoea first - or maybe both together, it can leave even the healthiest person feeling a touch weak and confused.
So how is it the fault of the restaurant? smells of opportunistic money to me
So how is it the fault of the restaurant? smells of opportunistic money to me
To quote the article :
Shortly after Sarah’s illness it was revealed Public Health England (PHE) was investigating Wahaca after more than 300 people fell ill following a suspected outbreak of norovirus at the restaurant chain.
The restaurant chain closed nine branches as it investigated the cause and worked with PHE.
To quote the article :
Shortly after Sarah’s illness it was revealed Public Health England (PHE) was investigating Wahaca after more than 300 people fell ill following a suspected outbreak of norovirus at the restaurant chain.
The restaurant chain closed nine branches as it investigated the cause and worked with PHE.