RESIDENTS in a village near Wallingford have launched an action group to fight against a number of new housing developments.

Two applications for developments in Crowmarsh Gifford have been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council - one for 150 homes and another for 80.

And it is also understood there is a third plan being lined up for 80 more homes.

If permission is granted for all three schemes, the village – which has about 450 households – would grow to 760 homes.

Father-of-two Philip Tremayne, 64, is leading opposition to the proposals and organised a public meeting at Crowmarsh Primary School last Tuesday.

The oil and gas engineer – who lives with wife Judith, daughter Kate, 17, and son Luke, 15 – said: "The Crowmarsh Residents Action Group has now been formed and more than 80 people were at the meeting.

"The meeting was well attended by concerned residents and an outline of the planning procedure was given and the expectations of SODC to provide additional housing.

"It should be made crystal clear that the residents of Crowmarsh are not adopting a ‘nimby’ attitude as all are aware of the need for additional housing.

"One pin-stripe-suited 'city gent’ at the meeting did say he was in support of residential development in Crowmarsh."

Bloor Homes and Hallam Land Management have applied to put 150 homes east of Benson Lane, while Exilarch’s Foundation and Lightwood Strategic have plans for 80 homes in Old Reading Road.

This would include 40 per cent affordable housing, a community hall and facilities, including a sports pitch and parking for Crowmarsh Gifford Primary School.

Mr Tremayne said if some homes could be built on the site of the South Oxfordshire District Council base, gutted by arson in 2015, new homes could be better spread out throughout the village.

Council staff are now based at Milton Park near Didcot and no final decision on the site's future has yet been made.

The father-of-two added: "Serious concern was expressed about the former SODC site.

"Being a brownfield site this should be re-developed and that would not receive any objections from Crowmarsh residents."

Bloor Homes, Hallam Land Management and Lightwood have not yet commented.

But Rosie Shannon, of Exilarch’s Foundation, said earlier about the Old Reading Road site: "We feel the site presents a significant contribution to Crowmarsh Gifford by delivering much-needed housing, including 40 per cent affordable housing, with limited impact on the wider village.

"It will also provide much-needed outside space for Crowmarsh Gifford Primary School, including a community facility that can be used by the Scouts and other community groups."