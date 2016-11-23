BLOCKED drains which have caused village flooding problems will now be cleared every year rather than every three years after an MP waded in to help out.

Oxfordshire County Council has pledged to clear the drains in Cholsey near Wallingford after a summit with Wantage MP Ed Vaizey.

The council also agreed to look at the configuration of pipes to help with discharge into the Cholsey Brook, and promised to carry out a camera survey to look for damage.

The Environment Agency, which also sent representatives to the meeting this month, said it would carry out a survey of the brook to look for pinch points which could cause the backflow of flood waters.

Oxfordshire county councillor for Cholsey Mark Grey promised the meeting he would engage with the parish council to contact riparian owners and 'remind them of their responsibilities as far as maintenance of the brook is concerned'.

Cholsey, which has suffered flooding problems in the past, was hit once again in September.

Mr Vaizey said after the meeting: "I was extremely pleased to see so much commitment to try to alleviate this constant threat.

"If the county council, Environment Agency and the local community all work together it should have a major impact on any further flood risk."