HUNDREDS of Santa look-alikes took on a 3km dash through the middle of Wallingford yesterday in aid of charity.

The runners congregated in their red and white outfits at Wallingford School at 10.30am before heading off along the route towards the Market Place.

The fun run, which was the town’s first Santa Dash, was organised by Style Acre, a local charity supporting people with learning disabilities.

When the fundraisers made it to the Market Place they were greeted with stalls and live music.

Meanwhile, the seventh annual Santa Fun Run in Banbury attracted about 400 Santas and looks set to raise more than £15,000 for Katharine House Hospice.

The fundraisers assembled on a crisp, sunny morning in Spiceball Park yesterday, joining either a 4km run or a 1km walk. The hospice, which provides care for people in the area with life-limiting illnesses, has been organising the event for the past seven years.