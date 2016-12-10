NEIGHBOURS were dismayed after two trees which are believed to have preservation orders on them were ‘cut down’.

Residents of Ferry Lane, Cholsey, near Wallingford, were shocked when tree surgeons lopped off the top half of the trees on private land on Thursday.

Andy McGuinness said he and others were disappointed, and one resident has made an official complaint to South Oxfordshire District Council.

It is not yet clear if the work has in fact breached a tree preservation order.