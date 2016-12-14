FIGHTS will break out over plans to change the name of Wantage constituency to Didcot, one councillor has warned.
Town promotion group Didcot First has submitted a bid to to change the name of the Wantage parliamentary constituency to either Didcot or Didcot and Wantage.
With planned growth in Didcot, the group said it is set to become the 'principal' town in the constituency.
Wantage MP Ed Vaizey has already backed the suggestion of adding Didcot to the name, but the proposal has not gone down well with the town that saw the birth of King Alfred the Great in the ninth century.
Oxfordshire county councillor for Wantage and Grove Jenny Hannaby called the application ‘outrageous’.
She said: "It is a political thing and Ed Vaizey (Wantage MP) needs to know there will be boxing matches in the square over this.
"Traditionally Mr Vaizey’s constituency has always been Wantage but he decided to incorporate Didcot, and this is just an extension of that.
"Why would such a historic town want this to happen? It is just an outrageous suggestion and I cannot imagine it will be taken well at all with people in Wantage."
Wantage town councillors Patrick O'Leary said he would be happy with the change – so long as Wantage still came first in the name.
He said: "I would like a name that reflects what the area is going to be, but with Wantage first because Wantage came first historically."
A review of all parliamentary boundaries is currently underway across the county in a bid to make them all a similar population size.
In its bid to the Boundary Commission for England, Didcot First said Didcot’s population was growing from 15,000 in 1981 to an anticipated 30,000 by the end of the year.
It also mentioned Didcot’s recent Garden Town status which will see the town will double in size from 650ha to 1290ha.
Chairman David Pryor said: "Didcot is becoming an increasingly important town and is now in the heart of the Science Vale and set to become a Garden Town.
"This has been one of Didcot First’s targets since we started over 10 years ago, and we are delighted to be given the opportunity to provide our views as part of the consultation process.
"Even with new housing planned in the Wantage area, Didcot will be the principal town within the constituency."
Didcot Town Council has also submitted a bid to the boundary commission for the name change.
Councillor Margaret Davies said the application was unanimous among councillors and that she would like Didcot to come first in the name.
She said: "Didcot is almost three times the population of Wantage and our name should go first.
"It was only for historic reasons that it was called Wantage constituency but now it is time to brush it off and start again with a joint name: Didcot and Wantage."
Mr Vaizey has backed the group’s application and said the new constituency should include Didcot in its name.
He said: "I already refer to myself as the MP for Wantage and Didcot, so something like this needs to be considered.
"Didcot is a major town and hugely successful.
"It still amazes me there is no sign to Didcot on the M4 or M40.
"I would be reluctant to lose Wantage from the constituency name however, so will continue to use both towns in the constituency title."
The Boundary Commission consultation closed on Monday, December 5, and all comments received to be published in Spring 2017 and based on views submitted the Boundary Commission may revise its proposals later next year.
Comments
Vale of the White Horse would be far better.
During my life time in the area I have been resident of more than one Parliamentary constituency without ever moving house. The boundaries change depending on what political advantage any particular party wants at any time. I always preferred being in Abingdon, my closest town. I didn't mind the enforced move to Wantage, especially as my village location had more in common with that fine, historic, country town. Didcot however is very different place, currently an ugly sprawling, grey development destined to have to inform people it has got a few trees and grass verges by rebranding itself " Didcot Garden Town", with a grasp to colonise the remaining rural locality, far beyond the reach of its limited attractions. A more accurate name for it is one you hear from many locals these days, Sh*tcot. All power to the Wantage councillors.
What does Wantage have to offer ? There is not much there really is there ? The few times I have been there have made me glad to get back to Didcot.
Wantage has a nightclub and Didcot doesn't ... #winning
Plus Wantage has nicer people and less crime.
Besides, who really gives a **** about the name?
One thing Wantage does have going for it, is that it is quite close to Didcot...
Last edited: 2:47pm Wed 14 Dec 16
Or Did-grot!
Yes it will never be as pretty as market towns like Wantage, but Didcot is rapidly improving and has many advantages.
Wantage, prefers to remain in the past and living the same as it was years ago, Didcot meanwhile having always been the poorer relation has tried hard to modernize. With much better road and rail links and good employment opportunities along with far better housing and reatil it is easy to see that Didcot is trying hard to push itself forwards, and so becomes the clear winner. Wantage meanwhile, home to those that prefer to live in the past and on former glory will remain the backward looking place it has always been. A good place if you are against change and live the quiet life befitting the 1950's when we had an Empire according to some.
Yes, Didcot has a station, called 'Parkway', usually a sign that it's one where people just come and park, to get a train. You mention "far better housing and reatil" - having driven extensively round Didcot for many years, I have no clue where you've found that 'better housing', maybe there is a small road that I missed, please do explain where it might be? Or do you just mean 'more'? If you're referring to Ladygrove and the constantly swelling Gt Western Park, and count them as an example of 'better', then there's no point discussing the matter further, as your judgement is impaired (maybe you've never been anywhere else?). Assuming you mean shopping, (by 'reatil') then again if you're counting the long, straggly and thoroughly unattractive Broadway in your 'better', your judgement is faulty. The 'Orchard Centre? Whoopee - a windswept alleyway, the only good thing there is the Farmers' Market on the 2nd Sat per month. The "good employment" - have you perhaps shifted Milton Park and Harwell to count them as Didcot?!
Both are large market towns with the infrastructure of a small village and are getting thousands more houses on roads that can't cope as it is.
Didcot was two sheep & a cow until the railway arrived, Wantage is old & has refused to change since 1890.
The name will be largely irrelevant in 5 years time when they merge around East Hanney.
Nice one, Robin....
How much time and money are going to be wasted on this load of rubbish
Growing up in Didcot I have seen it come from the bottom and the towns initiative to expand and grow each and everyday is phenomenol (and also a bit scary). There is no competition for Didcot in competing with Wantage as it is now a rural silence that is not very known.
I believe this could be a good thing for Wantage, a name is a name but think of the future. Not your past...
[deleted]
[quote]
[bold] Robob[/bold] wrote:
There is no competition for Didcot in competing with Wantage as it is now a rural silence that is not very known.
[/quote] As much as I've tried I cannot work out what this means.
[quote]
[bold] Robob[/bold] wrote:
There is no competition for Didcot in competing with Wantage as it is now a rural silence that is not very known.
Firstly a misleading article. At the beginning it reads as if they want to change the name of the town!
I think Didcot needs to be recognised more so yes it should be renamed Didcot and Wantage.
Two small points:
1) That is a massively misleading title, but I'm sure it got you lots of juicy clicks.
2) You don't seem to have an option on your poll for I couldn't care less what they call it.
My vote goes to:
Stop wasting taxpayers' money and do something useful instead.
How about Wantcot. Or Didcage.
What, precisely, is wrong with the constituency being named 'Didcot and Wantage' (or Wantage and Didcot)? Many constituencies have names of this kind - e.g. Harrogate and Knaresborough, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton, St Austell and Newquay, etc.
exactly, it doesn't need a debate. Simple demographics should decide.
Shame on Herald for the clickbait headline. This is a non-story. What is the problem with renaming a parliamentary constituency to accurately reflect the settlements located inside it? The only time (outside of the HoP) we refer to the name is every 5 years or so at election time. Also, why only comments in the piece from the usual local politicos who are drummed up in every piece the Herald writes? Please can we have more views of local people.
"Traditionally the constituency has always been Wantage". I don't think so. A little research would have revealed that the constituency was only formed in 1983 ... from parts of Abingdon! Local politicos have to accept that it is demographics that shapes constituencies (hence the changing boundaries) and this should be reflected in the name.
It would be much easier if they just changed it to a double barrelled name
"Safeseat-Conservati
ves" (no idea why the website insists moving ves onto a new line!)
Last edited: 2:21pm Wed 14 Dec 16
Hopefully as Didcot grows, even that might change
Who cares?
Surely this is a joke, you cannot be serious in thinking that Wantage and Didcot would be better as a combined name, the town's have their individual history it's better to keep them as individuals.
Wantage may be the birthplace of some old king who couldn't cook, but Didcot was the birthplace of William Bradbery, the first person to cultivate watercress commercially.
In your face Wantage !
King Alfred was a very important king. Read up about him
Yes, but you can't put him in a salad can you ?
The article is about the name of the parliamentary constituency not the individual towns - headline was misleading and I wonder how many people have voted in the silly poll assuming this? The constituency currently includes Faringdon (population 7,000), Didcot (population 25,000), Wallingford (population 8,000) and Wantage (population 11,000). Cannot see a problem with calling it something different to better reflect the latest demographics of the area.
Last edited: 4:14pm Wed 14 Dec 16
I wondered when someone was going to mention Wallingford. It could be called Wallingford and Wantage. Wallingford is nearly as old as Wantage and had a castle after the Conqueror arrived. .
I know its a badly written article, but read more carefully before commenting!!
The Commission itself has proposed renaming the existing Banbury constituency to Banbury and Bicester. Reason - 'to reflect the names of the two largest towns'. It is odd that the same logic was not applied to create 'Didcot and Wantage'.
All of the work of the Boundary Commission is just tinkering at the edges and will do nothing to actually make all votes count equally. Only a PR system will do that. When you can get a majority government on 35-37% of the vote, we have minority rule.
Ed Vaizey should stop messing about with worrying over the names of constituencies and accept that we don't have a democratic electoral system and do something about that.
Surely if the original name is 'Wantage' it would only be fair for Didcot to come second? I do definitely think Didcot needs to be added, but it would make sense to add on to the end, not the beginning! And before anyone asks, I actually live in Didcot.
Didcot is such a soulless place. Hold with tradition.
Didcot is a dump its full of Chavs, I lived there back in 2010.
It improved a lot when you left
Unfortunately nothing much ever does happen in Wantage. To many greedy landlords, lawless parking and a very very lazy and hopeless MP, namely, Lazy Vaizey.
Didcot should petition to get its own MP. Wantage and Wallingford are similar in some respects but Didcot is altogether different .
Didcot should petition to get its own MP. Wantage and Wallingford are similar in some respects but Didcot is altogether different .