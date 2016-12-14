TRAFFIC queued near Wallingford after a crash and lorry fire on a roundabout.

Tailbacks built on Reading Road and Nosworthy Way in Winterbrook on the approach to the roundabout that links the roads with the A4130.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman Emily Reed said two fire engines were sent out at 7.06am.

She said there was a small fire in the engine compartment of a waste lorry.

Google Maps showed severe traffic at 8am this morning.

South Central Ambulance Service spokesman David Gallagher said ambulance services did not attend the crash, suggesting no-one was injured.

Traffic is now clear.