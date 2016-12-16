AN OXFORD man who dumped 15 bags of waste and asbestos in the countryside was caught because he left a letter with his address on it.

Sean Keaney, 25, of Outram Road, Oxford, chucked the bags of demolition and househould waste in Bablock Hythe Road in Eaton village, about ten miles from his home, on June 13.

A resident complained to Vale of White Horse District Council, and an environment warden who attended the site discovered Keaney's tax disc and a letter including his address.

Keaney attended a formal interview under caution on Friday, July 15.

He initially denied knowing about the waste but then admitted responsibility for the asbestos, but declined to reveal where it came from. He also did not have a waste carriers’ licence which is required by law.

On Tuesday he finally admitted three separate charges relating to the dumping of waste at Oxford Magistrates' Court.

He was fined a total of £800 and ordered to pay £237.90 compensation, £250 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.

Vale of White Horse District Council cabinet member for environmental health Elaine Ware said "Fly-tipping is irresponsible and potentially dangerous.

"It costs the council, and council tax payers, thousands of pounds a year to clean up the mess and investigate."