ONE of the hottest private member's clubs in the world has revealed plans to open a motel just off the A420 outside Oxford.

The Soho House Group, founded by millionaire entrepreneur Nick Jones, hosts parties for Rupert Murdoch, Kate Moss and David Cameron.

Mr Jones, who lives with his wife, Desert Island Discs presenter Kirsty Young, near Chipping Norton, opened his latest destination the Soho Farmhouse just last year down the road in Great Tew.

The holiday camp for the rich and famous has 40 private cabins set in 100 acres of Cotswold countryside where guests get their full English breakfast delivered to them on a milk float every morning.

Now the firm has applied for planning permission for a 79-room motor hotel with a 132-seater diner and drive-through at Buckland service station near Faringdon.

Soho itself is keeping tight-lipped about the scheme, so it is not clear whether this motel and diner would be private like the rest of its operation.

But a planning statement submitted with the application offers a few clues.

Soho has recruited Marcham planning consultant Paul Butt, who previously helped the nuns of Wantage win planning permission for a housing estate on their land, to submit its bid their Vale of White Horse District Council.

In his submission he said the development would result in 'additional roadside services – in particular the motel and diner – being provided on a site that is allocated for such purposes', perhaps indicating they would be open to the public.

The plan is actually reboot of the American diner and motel Chariots and Cherry Pie which was run on that exact site by Oxfordshire couple Jonathan and Claire Hilsdon briefly in 2014 before the business collapsed.

After Chariots and Cherry Pie closed, Soho was quick to pounce on the site and has already won planning permission for a slightly smaller motel and restaurant.

Now it has asked for permission to add 19 bedrooms and 14 seats in the restaurant, with 118 parking spaces.

Neighbours, however, are already beginning to object to the plans.

Julie McLellan of Buckland has written to the Vale saying: "Traffic is almost continuous from Buckland to Oxford.

"With 79 potential cars entering and exiting this complex each day it is a recipe for disaster."

A 'P Hancock', also of Buckland, wrote: "The proposed extension is too large, adding further traffic movements to an already overused trunk road."

The first Soho House was opened by Nick Jones in 1995 on Greek Street in Soho.

The group now has 'houses' around the world and a waiting list reportedly containing more than 30,000 names.

Members of public can see the motel plans online at whitehorsedc.gov.uk using reference number P16/V2929/FUL.

The council is aiming to make a decision by January 18.