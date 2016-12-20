MORE than 400 people turned out in Cholsey to see a ‘living nativity’ scene re-enacted with real donkeys.

The event, organised by St Mary’s Church in the village, began with the community gathering to watch the Biblical journey set off from The Forty before making a visit at Laurence Hall, and finally the Cholsey Pavilion.

The nativity re-enactment, which is only in its second year but growing in popularity, ended with traditional Christmas-themed refreshments for guests.

Organiser and Moulsford resident Richard Price said: “I think it went really well. The number of people that came was significant.

“And it was more than we had last year which was the first time we did it, this is only the second year.

“That is very encouraging, people seemed to really enjoy it so I think it was a great event.

“It wasn’t our idea originally, we had heard about other churches doing the same thing.

“It is about taking the church out into the community rather than getting people to come to the church.”

Asked if the event will return next year he said: “I think it would be difficult to avoid doing it again next year. I would say it was highly likely.”

"It’s very much a local event. There were a few that came from further afield but it is mostly a Cholsey event.

“It is quite humbling. We started at The Forty and we saw people coming down to come and see the event. It was just wonderful to see all the people.”