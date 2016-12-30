A MAN is being hunted after a BMW was stolen from a Travelodge car park.

The red BMW M3 with a V8 engine and grey alloys was taken from the Thame hotel on Thursday at about 3.40pm, police said yesterday.

Police said the thief was an Asian man with a bald head and a slight black beard with a Birmingham accent.

But they also said there was a ‘suspicious Asian man in his 20s’ driving a grey BMW nearby who they would like to speak to.

Investigating officer PC Ali Shahed, based at Thame police station, said: "I would like to speak to anyone who has seen a car in recent days resembling the one in the image as this is similar to the vehicle that was stolen.

"We are also urging anyone to come forward with information about the parked car nearby that may have been used to drop off the offender at the scene.

"Please contact us on the non-emergency number 101."