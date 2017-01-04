PLANS to convert a former social club in Wallingford into flats should be considered carefully because no parking spaces have been provided, according to the town's mayor.

Ros Lester said she was concerned about plans by owners Winslade Investments to transform the former Portcullis Club in Goldsmiths Lane into 15 new homes because no parking is planned.

A Soha Housing scheme last year for 23 flats for over-55s at St Alban's Court on the opposite side of the lane was given planning permission with only six parking spaces provided.

Mrs Lester said: "The town centre has a shortage of parking and if these latest plans get the go-ahead the people living at the club site will have to use public car parks which are often full.

"Wallingford desperately needs more parking spaces and I don't think it's right that a new development should be granted planning permission without any parking at all.

"I don't see why you couldn't build some parking spaces beneath flats, and when this comes before the town council I think we are likely to object."

Mrs Lester described the Portcullis Club, a former Labour club, as 'a substantial site'.

She added: "It's a travesty not to have any parking spaces provided at all and I would urge planners at South Oxfordshire District Council to consider this aspect of the application very carefully."

As part of the proposals by Winslade Investments, the club building will be partly demolished and there will be 15 flats, including six two-bedroom houses, three two-bedroom flats and six one-bedroom flats.

But not one parking space has been provided.

Part of a statement addressing transport issues in the planning application said: "The site is physically unable to accommodate any on-site car parking due to the constrained site layout."

The statement added that the development would be 'car-free' and there would be bike and bin storage facilities.

A report of the history of the site, contained in the application, said the earliest buildings appeared to date back to the 18th century, following the founding of The Wells Brewery in the 1720s.

Numerous changes and further building work was carried out during the mid 19th century, and parts of the brewery were sold and extensively altered in the 20th century.

The Portcullis Social Club became vacant last year and needs major refurbishment, Winslade said.

The buildings are not listed but are in the town's conservation area and SODC planners are expected to make a decision on the application in February.

No-one from Winslade Investments was available for comment.

Last month plans emerged for a new car park in the town and discussions are under way between the owner of the site of the new car park and SODC.

The location of the proposed new car park has not yet been revealed.