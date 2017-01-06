POLICE have denied launching a Major Crime investigation into George Michael's death.

Several national newspapers today, including the Sun and Mirror front pages, reported that Thames Valley Police had upped its investigation into the singer's death at home in Oxfordshire.

Papers reported the force had called in detectives from its Major Crime Unit and feared Mr Michael may have died of a drugs overdose.

It was also reported that police had quizzed Mr Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz a second time.

However the force has now issued a statement rebuffing the nationals' coverage, saying: "Contrary to media reports today this is not a Thames Valley Police Major Crime investigation.

"As part of Thames Valley Police’s investigation on behalf of Oxfordshire Coroner into this unexplained but non-suspicious death officers are establishing facts which include taking statements.

"This is standard practice in cases such as this to allow the coroner to determine the circumstances of the death."

The singer, 53, was found dead at his home in Goring, South Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day.

Police initially released a statement on the day saying: "At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious".

The force also said it would not comment further until a post mortem examination had taken place.

Thousands of bouqets of flowers have been laid outside the house by fans.

A surprise result of the singer's passing was the revelation that ten years ago he donated thousands of pounds of environmentalists trying to protect Radley Lakes near Abingdon from waste dumping.

The modest star had asked the campaigners not to reveal his identity during his lifetime.

An inquest is expected to be opened at Oxford Coroner's Court in due course.