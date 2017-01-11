DEVELOPERS have put forward plans for 550 new homes in a historic part of Wallingford.

Berkeley Homes has submitted a planning application to South Oxfordshire District Council to build the new homes at Winterbrook, off Reading Road, north of the Wallingford Bypass.

The new estate would include a new primary school and a care home.

Winterbrook House was the home of crime writer Agatha Christie from 1934 until her death in 1976.

A public exhibition was held on the plans last year, which Berkeley Homes say will provide much-needed housing.

A spokesman for the company said earlier the development will bring ‘high-quality bespoke housing in a sustainable location near the town centre’.

She added there would be ‘extensive open spaces’ and an opportunity for ‘biodiversity gains’ on the site and along the Bradford Brook.

In October plans were approved for a 555-home estate off Wantage Road to be built by St Edward Homes at Slade End Farm.