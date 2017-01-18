ONE person has been taken to hospital and another treated at the scene after their car flipped over on an icy road caused by a burst water main.

The crash happened shortly after 6.30am on the A417 in Blewbury near Didcot and the road is still closed, causing queues.

@TheOxfordMail tailbacks I was caught in at 7am. Road looked awful where we rejoined after a detour through Ashton Upthorpe #didcot pic.twitter.com/5A3ETafFbr — Chris Callaghan (@ccphotographic) January 18, 2017

South Central Ambulance Service said the Toyota Yaris had flipped over.

Spokesman David Gallagher said: "There were two occupants in the car, one of whom sustained minor injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital and the second person treated at the scene."

The first report on the Oxford Mail's traffic feed said: "Slow traffic due to accident, one car involved and burst water main between B4016 Bessel's Way and Westfield Road.

"The burst water main has created ice on the road."

Thames Water said it was not aware of the burst main until it was contacted by Thames Valley Police this morning, and if it had been aware it would have gritted the road.

Spokeswoman Becky Trotman said: "We were sorry to hear of the crash and hope those involved make a speedy recovery.

"The leak wasn’t reported to us until the police got in touch after the accident which meant it wasn’t gritted overnight as all reported leaks normally are.

"We’re there now ready to fix the pipe and have gritted the area to try and keep everyone as safe as possible."

