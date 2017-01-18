ONE person has been taken to hospital and another treated at the scene after their car flipped over on an icy road caused by a burst water main.

The incident happened shortly after 6.30am on the A417, London Road, in Blewbury near Didcot.

South Central Ambulance Service said the Toyota Yaris had flipped over.

Spokesman David Gallagher said: "There were two occupants in the car, one of whom sustained minor injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital and the second person treated at the scene."

The first report on the Oxford Mail's traffic feed says: "Slow traffic due to accident, one car involved and burst water main between B4016 Bessel's Way and Westfield Road.

"Recovery is on route. The burst water main has created ice on the road."

Keep an eye on our traffic and travel feed: http://www.oxfordmail.co.uk/li/traffic_and_travel.in.Oxford/?ref=ltp