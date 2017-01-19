VILLAGERS are fighting for freedom after a former UKIP treasurer bought up vast swathes of beloved countryside and started fencing it off.
Residents in Dorchester-on-Thames were shocked when city lawyer Andrew Reid bought 303 acres of the 845-acre Bishop’s Court Farm estate for £4m for farming last year and started putting up barbed wire fences around fields where families have played and picnicked for generations.
The rolling patchwork of pastures, in the shadow of Wittenham Clumps hill on the banks of the Thames, includes the famous meadow by Day’s Lock where the World Pooh Sticks Championships were held for more than 30 years.
The previous owner of Bishop’s Court Farm, Anne Bowditch, had always been happy for villagers and visitors to tramp across her meadows, but she passed away in September 2015.
Mr Reid, a senior partner at RMPI solicitors, bought the property last year through a company called Vision Residences (Two) LLP.
The first many villagers knew about it was when spiked fences started shooting up across the fields in October.
Mr Reid then sent Oxfordshire County Council an official map of the entire estate, marking out exactly which paths were public rights of way, with the rest being private land.
That official declaration means the villagers now have exactly one year from the date it was submitted (November 2) to challenge the fences – and that is exactly what they are doing.
A group of residents, led by lawyer and mum-of-three Becky Waller, are preparing to apply to Oxfordshire County Council for two of Mr Reid’s fields – Day’s Lock Meadow and Dyke Hills – to be granted public Village Green status.
If they get can convince the council the land should be publicly accessible, it will mean villagers and visitors can picnic, play and even hold fetes there in perpetuity.
If they can’t, generations of tradition will be lost, they warn.
Mrs Waller, 49, who lives in Dorchester with her husband Martin and their three sons, said: “We won’t want to make this a personal thing but people have been really upset by this because this area of land has always been open.
“There have always been areas people saw as places to picnic and play games.
“What has happened feels enclosing and suffocating, not least because these fences have two lines of barbed wire on them.”
The villagers’ campaign has now been backed by the head of the national Open Spaces Society.
General secretary Kate Ashbrook said: “We deplore the mass of ugly fencing which has been festooned across the paths and green spaces in this beautiful landscape, and we welcome the campaign to record people’s long-held rights to enjoy these historic paths and spaces.
“We look forward to helping the local people to record their rights so that they are protected for ever more.”
The Oxford Mail attempted to contact Mr Reid through his law firm RMPI but did not receive a response before publication of the article.
After publication Mr Reid contacted us to say that he is acting to protect the livestock he plans to keep on his private farmland and he says he has given away some of the land to make sure the existing rights of way are wide enough for comfortable use.
He also disputes the campaigners’ claim that the land’s previous owner was happy to let locals wander freely over other parts of his land. He says he made enquiries of the estate before purchase and it was confirmed that no wider rights had been recognised and the previous landowner’s staff had tried to keep walkers and their dogs strictly to the public footpaths.
Comments
But that's the ghastly UKIP for you - keep everyone out.
It's the perfect metaphor. He's jealously protecting his own interests.
the fences may be unsightly, but I would be more worried about the lng term objective of a firm trading as Vision Residences(2). I'm guessing that the fences aren't going to be to keep farm animals in
Control your borders!
Yup.
This is what it means when the rich, elite, land owning gentry mean by the slogan of 'take back control'.
When the weather warms up, I'll be round for a BBQ in your garden, then?
Why not the regular spot at Days lock for a picnic? Bring a Frisbee and enjoy the open space.
Oh yes, of course. An absent city lawyer has encircled this relatively small area with razor wire so he can farm subsidies.
Of course "take back control" always meant even more control for the rich who will put more of the working poor on "zero hours" contracts, then fire them and then steal their pensions. Enclosure is part of this Brave New World that the lemmings have been conned into voting for. The guilty robbers will have to face Judgement Day, like everyone else. In the mean time the lemmings will have to take the consequences of their wrist-slashing votes.
It's his land, he can do as he pleases. I don't see why they think they have a divine right to walk all over his land, just because the nice lady before him let them.
The law should decide what he can or can't do - he can't just "do as he pleases"
This is Britain, public right of way has been enshrined in our culture and our law for hundreds of years. It was specifically introduced after enclosures to stop rich landowners from totally blocking the poor from accessing the countryside. Anyone who opposes it opposes a fundamental underpinning of our culture.
If rich UKIP donors want to lock out ordinary people from their land, then they should leave Britain and move to a country where the rich can buy absolute land rights and exclude the poor. I'm sure Trump's US will take them.
Well, since 2003 in some parts of Britain. Even then it makes clear that landowners have the right to privacy and to enjoy their own land.
From the picture it looks like the public still have access to the right of way, it's just the rest of the private land that has been fenced off. Little Fido will have to run forward and backwards instead of in large circles.
Last edited: 6:08pm Thu 26 Jan 17
RIghts of way and rights to have a picnic are rather different things.
The landowner has not stopped anybody free access through the land it's just fenced now because of his sheep and the fact that many people walk with unleashed dogs
I walked from Dorchester bridge by Overy following the Thames path right round to Days lock then through the Dyke hills back to Dorchester and never saw a single sheep!
The nice old lady wasn't nice .
And she gave up trying to stop people going on her land
Strictly enforced private property rights are fundamental to capitalism and what made this country great :-\
It's all so confusing.
We have some "Activists" who are outraged that hedgerows and dry-stone walls were ripped up in the late 19th and 20th century to create giant fields for farming and demand that they are reinsated.
Now we have "Activists" attacking the reversion to centuries old boundaries.
Last edited: 2:42pm Tue 24 Jan 17
Ah bless you Andrew - all befuddled.....
Most objections against hedgerow removal were related to loss of wildlife habitat and aesthetic country boundaries. This "dispute" seems to focus around the question of access. Different issues.
It's not too confusing really - perhaps someone at the home can explain it to you.
This is only the start though...
The fences are erected, then farm equipment never operates edge-to-edge. From then on the boundaries grow wild, ideally hedgerows planted.
It's only confusing as you fail to understand that "Activists" are often people interested in their community. Often striving to voice local concerns over the interests of he rich, powerful, and profit driven.
Local concerns are just that Andrew. It's naive to expect the locals of Dorchester to have views in common with another group of people with a different set of concerns.
By always dismissing "activists" you end up sounding like a champion of profit and power over people.
You need "activists" to balance the competing demands of people vs profit.
I could not have put it better myself.(honestly I couldn't)
Well said and yes I did snigger to myself ...
As a local to that area, we played and had picnics by the Thames on that meadow for years. Used to go there in the summer holidays and paddle in the river.
This Andrew Reid chap says he wants to open a working farm that can be visited by the disabled - yeah right.
There was a famous photo taken in these fields years ago that was used in a genius plot by the British in WW2 to deceive the Germans (remember the floating "airman" who had invasion plans in his jacket). A photo of him with his "sweetheart" was planted on him - that photo was taken on Day's Meadow.
This must be kept as a publicly accessible area.
Typical Ukip. Wealthy, privileged and completely out of touch with ordinary people yet the party pretends they stand up for the working man.
I think you are confusing them with the Tories - D'OH, same brush, different colour !! 😂😂
It's private land. Just because the previous owner gave the public access doesn't mean any new owner has to.
depends whether it is a public right of way
If only the law was so simple. If people can demonstrate continuous use of the land as common land for a long period of time then they may be granted rights to continue to use it in that way.
My understanding is that the fences are to keep animals in and dog poo out. Which I have some sympathy with, but these people are also within their rights to stake a claim for access and use based on historical precedent. And the two needs are not necessarily incompatible.
I'm aware that's possible, but how it stands at the moment, it's private and they still have access to the public path by the looks of it.
But that's not the issue...
The previous owner had absolute zero tolerance to anyone trespassing she didn't invest in fencing because she kept driving into it trying to run trespassers over and the Days Lock meadow always had cattle and calves grazing and often a large bull to deter picnicking there used to be a big sign at the kissing gate BEWARE OF THE BULL!
I together with family and friends are among those who have enjoyed free access to and enjoyment of these meadows and would like to support the 'village green' application. Those commentors who say that freehold ownership confers absolute property rights are of course entirely wrong. There are also public rights as can be seen, for example, by planning law, waste law, pollution law, which restrict what freeholders can do. And in any case the absolute owner is not the freeholder, but the Crown.
You forget that the fruits belong to all and that the land belongs to no one. JJR
What has UKIP got to do with it? This is a private landowner and should be treated as such without prejudice.
Because those in politics are always telling us, the mere plebs, the rights and wrongs of everything. I don't see why we shouldn't scrutinise what he's up to within the public domain - it's not like we're snooping into his private life, that would be wrong.
As as a proper Ukipper, I'm sure Andrew Reid will, out of principle, refuse the subsidies that come with being a landowner. Additionally, I'm sure his purchase of agricultural land has nothing to do avoiding inheritance taxes.
Very sad. I am sure that there will be houses on there in no time with high security fencing and wardens to keep the plebs away.
I think the local residents need to move on with their lives and focus on new and far greater things---Westgate! haha
If I was prime minister you'd all be shacked up in fenced homes coated in barb wire and only I would have right of way to any where I please!
Only one problem there WW, if there were an election where you stood for the PM slot you would undoubtedly be Wantage Loser.
investing in working farms protects capital when it comes to inheritance tax, there may be a different reason, but this is happening a lot with people who have money and want to keep it when they die.
Working farm, as in farming subsidies. He'll have claimed money for erecting the fences, and then additional grants for leaving the fenced land fallow.
Andrew Reid is a racehorse trainer as well a solicitor.He was best known for having The only racing stables within M25.
He is still a large owner of horses and maybe the land will become a racing stable with gallops.
Last edited: 3:31pm Mon 23 Jan 17
Should we not just doff our caps and let sir carry on ?
What's wrong with a bit of manners ,something us Brits are lacking these days
I wonder who will be first ones crying on Question Time when they suddenly wake up and realise anti EU Tories and Thaterite ex Tories in UKIP only want to leave the EU and get rid of human rights so they can mistreat most British people. Tories know they know that they can use labels such as hard Brexit as an excuse to kill off anybody who isn't any use at being a slave for the few at the top. Like how they used the banking crisis which has roots from Tories deregulating the banks to implement their ideology. Such as increasing VAT at the worst time possible to make most things more expensive to slow down spending to make the recession last as long as possible, introduce bedroom tax without building smaller places for them to move so they have no choice but to pay it and live in poverty, while giving the rich tax cuts to make sure it doesn't affect them. They know people don't remember that Tories have harmed British society and people more than the EU could ever do.
Anti EU Tories and ex Tories in UKIP fooled many into thinking leaving EU was about immigration because many think the EU has anything to do with non EU immigration or asylum, when Nigel Farage and other Thatcherite ex Tories in UKIP will probably rejoin Tories to live in luxury while Farage keeps paying his foreign wife on expenses to increase household finances. They wanted to leave the EU because it's preventing the few at the top mistreating most British people, such as making companies label GM ingredients and allowing workers enough breaks. Many will be so dumbed down by Express they won't realise until more ex solders start dying from not affording to refrigerate their insulin. Why should we be scared of the EU when Tories have harmed far more British people? If anything the EU protects us against Tories destroying many lives and selling off British society, so only the upper classes and their tax dodging corporate donors who live in tax havens can make more money.
Gosh, this about a fence!!!
I think he's building up to the fence bit!
I read this story and for a second there I thought I was reading the next script for Midsomer Murders.
I walked from Dorchester-on-Thames to Clifton Hampden today, and back, via Day's Lock, and I don't see what all the fuss is about. Certainly didn't detract from my enjoyment, but then again, I wouldn't allow it to. Get over it !!!
I had a nice walk today around the Dorchester countryside and the miles and miles of fences are awful particularly when they are either side of the path as near Days Lock but more importantly there was a huge JCB with crushing hydraulic jaws hacking away at the Willow trees, when I put my camera up to photo this the driver got out and very aggressively told me to stop taking photo's and to keep my nose out of his business, so obviously doing something he shouldn't be!
If it had been the previous landowner Biddy Bowditch those hydraulic jaws would have had you by the short and curly! I know through experience
Well Iv'e walked and cycled that area on and off for the last 40 years and that's the first time I have experienced such an aggressive manner by a land owners employee in all that time!
Last edited: 6:06pm Thu 26 Jan 17
Maybe the 'Right to Roam' need to be explored in this case?
http://www.ramblers.org.uk/advice/paths-and-access/england/what-is-the-right-to-roam.aspx
There is no right to roam in England as most land is owned by someone.
