A pair of men have been handed prison sentences after a burglary and a theft from a vehicle in Thame.

Adam Coaker, 35, and Graham Aitken, 53, were given jail terms in relation to a burglary at a commercial car garage in Lupton Road and a theft from a car in Grenville Road in the town on December 17, 2015.

A registration plate was stolen from the car but police did not say what was taken from the garage.

Both men were arrested by police in Reading later the same day and were charged on December 18, 2015.

Coaker, of Peppard Road, Emmer Green, Berkshire, pleaded guilty at the beginning of his trial at Oxford Crown Court.

Aitken, 53, of Southcote Lane, Reading, was found guilty by a jury at the same court on November 16.

On December 6 Coaker was sentenced at the same court to 21 months in prison for the burglary and four months in prison for the theft, to run concurrently.

On Thursday Aitken was sentenced to 21 months in prison, suspended for two years.

Investigating officer PC David Simpkins said: "The crimes committed by both men took place just before Christmas, when the victims should have been enjoying the festive period, not having to deal with the repercussions of these offences.

"Hopefully this sentence sends out a message that burglary and theft offences are taken seriously by Thames Valley Police, and our officers will conduct thorough investigations to ensure every effort is made to bring offenders to justice."