PLACARD waving residents have warned councillors they will form their own parish if their green space is not safeguarded.

A draft masterplan for Didcot Garden Town released last week has caused outrage from some as the proposals would see a technology institute built on Ladygrove Park if approved.

Simon Hewerdine, a Ladygrove resident and the force behind an 800-strong petition to protect the land, said: "They have driven a dagger through the heart of our community.

"This is a space not just used by us Ladygrove residents but the whole of the town.

"People come from all the surrounding villages too to walk their dogs or use the skate park because it is a known and much-loved green space."

But the 52-year-old said if the town council decides to hand over the land for the programme, they would look to start forming their own parish.

He added: "There is a possibility that we could create our own Ladygrove parish and break away from the town council.

"If that is accepted then the asset, Ladygrove Park, would be transferred to us.

"And of course we would never give it up."

Residents would be able to force a governance review to see if a parish is required if they can secure signatures from 7.5 per cent of residents in the area.

Didcot Town Councillor Margaret Davies added: "I do not think this is something that either the town or district councils will let happen.

"But the officers putting this together have effectively ignored the 800 voices who have signed a petition, urging them to keep this vital green space."

Residents of all ages, from five-year-old Rachael Mottershead to 86-year-old Geoff Jackson, passionately chanted outside a meeting on Thursday night as the plans were revealed to key players in the community.

Mr Jackson, a keen runner and regular participant of Didcot Parkrun which has its 5K course through the park, said the plans were 'abominable.'

He said: "I go there every week if I can and it is a great way to get the community together to encourage exercise and fitness.

"Surely if we do not have the park run people will be less healthier and there will be more of a strain on health services.

"It is just ridiculous."

Speaking at the protest Mayor of Didcot Steve Connel, who is also a Ladygrove resident, said he would not be prepared to hand over the land.

He said: "When I was growing up I was on the committee to set up the skate park at Ladygrove.

"I know exactly what piece of land they are talking about, I can see it from my window.

"We are not intending on letting them build on it, we are against it.

"We want to bring Didcot together."

Bill Service, leader of Didcot Town Council, said the masterplan was only the 'aspirations' of a South Oxfordshire District Council officer.

He added: "This is a decision that has to be made by the town council at the end of the day as we are the owners on the lease of that land."

The plans were drawn up by national consultants using a £3.08m pot of government money that will also be used to accelerate new housing and jobs growth in Science Vale.

Leader of South Oxfordshire District Council John Cotton added: "No development is planned north of Tyne Avenue and the existing park run and leisure facilities will remain.

"Everyone will have an opportunity to comment on these proposals as part of a formal consultation period and when individual planning applications are brought forward."

The final draft Didcot Garden Town delivery plan will be published for public consultation in the spring of 2017, followed by a six week consultation.

For more information about the draft plans visit: didcotgardentown.co.uk