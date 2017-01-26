PART of Wallingford town centre was blocked off and evacuated after an underground fire.

Firefighters were called after shoppers saw smoke pouring out of the pavement in St Mary's Street at 11.30am.

Crews cordoned off the busy shopping area, believing the cause to be smouldering underground cables.

The fire service worked with the electricity board SSE to fix the problem and re-open the street as soon as possible.

These pictures were captured by Ruby Glasspool and Erica Abi-Karam of the Busy Brush cafe on St Mary's Street.

A spokesman for SSE said the fire was in a link box and left 80 properties without power, but supplies were restored by 4.20pm.