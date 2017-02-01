WALLINGFORD School is considering the possibility of allowing one of its playing fields to be used as a car park for the town, it has emerged.

In December, South Oxfordshire District Council leader John Cotton confirmed negotiations were under way for a new site which could add 180 spaces for the town.

Civic leaders have been seeking a site for years to build a new car park as the town grows, with 555 new homes planned for Slade End Farm off Wantage Road and more than 500 new homes planned for a site in Winterbrook.

Now it has been revealed that discussions have been taking place regarding the use of a field at Wallingford School in St George's Road.

After Oxfordshire County Council approached the school regarding the need for it to expand, plans have been drawn up for a new building at the front, allowing it to accommodate 200 additional pupils.

Wallingford School Headteacher Wyll Willis said: "The new block will be placed on the site of one of the existing car parking areas at the front of the school, and will be carefully landscaped to ensure it enhances the look of the school.

"As a result of the new block we will lose a significant number of car parking spaces.

"To replace the loss of parking space we are working with South Oxfordshire District Council on the possibility of converting the unused field, part of the old grammar school, in St George's Road, into a car park.

"This would relieve pressure on playing field space on the main site and make life easier for our immediate neighbours.

"Currently the field is used for sports only twice a month, and those sessions could easily be accommodated on the main school site, so there would be no significant loss of usable sports land."

Mr Willis said he expected the new car park to create about 280 spaces - 100 spaces would be for the school's exclusive use and the remaining 180 spaces would be for public use.

He added: "Both South Oxfordshire District Council and Wallingford Town Council know that the shortage of car parking spaces in Wallingford is a real issue at the moment, and this partnership with Wallingford School is an opportunity to help address the car parking problem for Wallingford quickly and efficiently."

The headteacher added that negotiations regarding the scheme were at a 'very early stage'.

Mr Cotton said creating a car park for the town at the school was being discussed.

He added: "If there is a possible answer here then it has to be worth looking at."

Last year, as part of the compilation of the town's Neighbourhood Plan, it was suggested that a park-and-ride could be built on land opposite Wallingford Sports Park in Hithercroft Road.

The district council also considered making an offer for the car park at the police station in Reading Road but was told by Thames Valley Police homes should be built there instead.

There are parking spaces in Castle Street, Thames Street, St George’s Road, Cattle Market, Waitrose, and Goldsmiths Lane car parks.

Town mayor Ros Lester said she wanted residents living near the school to be kept 'fully informed' about the proposals.