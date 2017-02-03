A LION, scarecrow and tin man have been treading the boards at Wheatley Park School.

The school has hosted performances of The Wiz –a musical version of The Wizard of Oz – starting on Wednesday and finishing tomorrow.

The cast of pupils has been singing, dancing designing sets and making props.

Head of arts at the school Ruth Landreth said: “The Wiz is an impressive achievement as it features a particularly young cast.

“This is a fantastic show which will appeal to all ages.”

Tickets will be available on the door for the final show at 6pm tomorrow.