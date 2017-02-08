WITH their tiny white petals often the first to break through the hardened frosty ground, snowdrops are without a doubt the heralds of spring in Oxfordshire.

And, boasting more than 60 varieties carpeting its ornamental borders and lawns, there are few better places to see these beautiful blooms than Waterperry Gardens.

Gardens apprentice Rosa Meyer, pictured here with some of the first arrivals, has been helping their nodding heads rise from their winter slumber.

Over the next three weekends, the stately home and gardens near Wheatley is inviting people to come and catch the carpet of flowers while they can.

Normal entrance fees do apply. Alternatively, snowdrops can be found growing in churchyards up and down the county absolutely free.

If you find a dramatic display, send us your snowdrop pics at news@nqo.com