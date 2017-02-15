HANDCRAFTED pizzas are now on the menu for customers of a Wallingford pub and restaurant following a £400,000 refurbishment.

The pub and restaurant in St Martin's Street used to sell pizzas under the Forno Vivo name but owner Peter Borg-Neal has decided to bring back the tradition, after customers kept asking for handcrafted pizzas to return to the menu.

The venue in Oakman Inns closed for 10 days for refurbishment and has now reopened with a new wood-fired pizza oven.

The bar area has also been enlarged and the restaurant space has been updated.

A permanent wheelchair and pram ramp has also been built.

Mr Borg-Neal said: "I’ve always wanted to bring back our Forno Vivo pizzas to Wallingford.

"We’ll be using the same fresh, authentic ingredients we used before, but for me, the most important thing is that each one is slightly different because they’re not made by machines but by our well-trained staff using proper wood-fired ovens.

"We are sending staff on training trips to Naples."

To coincide with the relaunch the Old Post Office will be increasing its team by employing another six staff, led by general manager Hanna Lucas and her deputy Carl Turner.

Ms Lucas said: "We can’t wait to show previous Forno Vivo customers and both new and regular guests the changes and hope they’ll give us their first class stamp of approval."

In April last year some residents expressed concern about plans to upgrade The Old Post Office.

They claimed the changes at the Grade II listed building could lead to more noise but Oakman disagreed.

Hertfordshire-based Oakman Inns has been running The Old Post Office for the past seven years.

The chain also runs The Crown & Thistle pub in Abingdon and the Blue Boar in Witney.

Mayor of Wallingford Ros Lester welcomed the refurbishment and said it would be a boon to the town.

She said: "On behalf of the Wallingford Town Council and all the towns folk, I would like to wish The Old Post Office every success.

"The restaurant is situated in the very heart of our lovely market town and is used by the surrounding villages as well as many different groups and associations.

"They always show respect for their close neighbours and run a very tight ship with regard to parties and licensing regulations.

"They have a strong community ethos and this has been much appreciated over the years. We hope that they will continue to work alongside the various volunteer groups, promoting local events and tourism in the town."