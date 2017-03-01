THE number of bobbies on the beat in Wantage could be halved, a top councillor has warned.

County councillor Jenny Hannaby has said Thames Valley Police is considering cutting the number of police constables and police community support officers (PCSOs) from four of each to two of each.

The force has refused to deny the claim, but said it is currently 'looking at the way in which it delivers local policing services to communities' with a view to changing how it delivers neighbourhood services.

Asked directly whether Thames Valley Police was considering cutting the number of officers in Wantage, spokesman Jack Abell said the force was 'determining which of the three hubs our officers and staff will be assigned to within South and Vale Local Police Area, which Wantage is part of'.

Although he would not clarify what changes this could make to the number of police officers in the area, he said: "This is ongoing with the implementation planned for the beginning of June."

He also said no PCs or PCSOs would be made redundant as a result of the changes.

Mrs Hannaby told this paper: "I've been told the number of PCs and PCSOs will be reduced from four down to two.

"I'm very worried about it because our officers do a great job for the town, they look after the elderly, they know where the trouble is and deal with antisocial behaviour problems in the pubs.

"The thing about community officers is you know they are in the community: if we don't see a PC on a bike we're not going to see officers at all except whizzing past in cars."

The review of neighbourhood services comes four years after Thames Valley Police closed Wantage Police Station on Church Street in March 2013.

The force moved its operational HQ for the area to a £1.13m new base at Grove Technology Park and opened a new part-time counter service at Wantage Library.

In August 2015 the force recruited the help of community leaders, health bosses, schools and councillors to tackle underage drinking and anti-social behaviour in Wantage and Grove in a new Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP).

The initiative followed a survey of 110 residents which found that more than a third felt young people drinking was a problem in Wantage and 32 per cent had experienced 'problem behaviour' related to young people drinking.

Wantage town councillor StJohn Dickson, who joined that partnership, has long campaigned to keep as many police in town as possible.

He commented: "I would be very worried if they were to cut police numbers any more.

"Last year they were building them up, and I've heard a number of people over the past few months saying we have got a really good police presence."