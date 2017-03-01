JUST weeks after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States a group of pupils from Didcot had the chance to sample the atmosphere across the pond.

During their February half-term break, 18 pupils and four members of staff from Didcot Sixth Form embarked on a journey to New York city and Washington DC.

The visit took the Year 13 pupils – who are studying government and politics, business stories and history, to some of the cities' most iconic locations.

Business students were treated to a guided tour of Wall Street from a financial expert and got an inside look into the workings of Macy's department store in New York.

Visit leader Laura-May Tilling, who teaches government and politics, said pupils gained a fascinating insight into how America had changed in recent weeks.

She said: "We were in DC for the announcement of the resignation of President Trump’s National Security Advisor, Mike Flynn.

"There was a definite sense of unease in the air as the Trump administration sought to make a swift replacement.

"There was a noticeable increased police and Secret Service presence in New York and Washington DC compared to our visit last year and the transformation of the White House Gift Shop was staggering – Trump really is everywhere."

The group witnessed anti-Trump protests in both New York and Washington, one organised by the pressure group Gays against Guns and the other with the slogan 'Dump Trump'.

Away from the protests against the country's President history and politics students travelled to Harlem in New York for a guided civil rights history tour that included The Apollo Theatre, Malcolm X's mosque and the headquarters of the Clinton Foundation.

Pupils also saw the White House, the memorials to presidents Abraham Lincoln and George Washington and visited the memorials remembering America's involvement in wars in Korea and Vietnam.

Miss Tilling said: "Staff and students had a brilliant time in both New York and Washington DC immersing themselves in the atmosphere and culture of modern America.

"The trip ended with a poignant visit to Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to witness the changing of the guard and the Last Post.

"This offered a chance to reflect upon our trip, America’s past and to think about the unfolding America of the new Trump era."