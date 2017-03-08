A £24 million development at a science and business park will create 1,000 new jobs.

Work has already begun on one of the regions' largest speculative office and laboratory developments at Milton Park.

The Park Drive East plans by park owners MEPC include three separate buildings made up of offices and two high-tech laboratories.

By developing the new workspaces for the science and technology sector, MEPC believes it will be able to create 1,000 new jobs, which supports Vale of White Horse and South Oxfordshire district councils' plans to deliver 20,000 new jobs in the next 20 years.

Chief executive officer at MEPC James Dipple said: "Milton Park is firmly established as an anchor destination for life sciences in our region, particularly due to its close links to nearby Oxford University and its life science division, which ranks first globally and therefore an attractive space for upcoming companies.

"Park Drive East will provide businesses with the opportunity to join an established community of like-minded businesses, helping to satisfy requirements from within our existing customer base.

"The buildings are designed and specified with a high level of flexibility in mind to appeal to science and technology companies embarking on research and development activities.

"We look forward to announcing new lettings at Park Drive East in the near future."

The development is on a 7.6-acre site at the eastern end of the science and business park and it falls within the Science Vale UK Enterprise Zone, which means businesses taking space in the new scheme can apply for business rates discounts of up to £275,000.

Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd has been appointed to carry out the construction work.

Wantage MP Ed Vaizey said he was delighted that work was beginning on the 'groundbreaking' project.

He added: "I’m pleased to have been a part of this exciting project marking one of the largest speculative development builds in Oxfordshire.

"MEPC’s commitment to this project shows that Milton Park is still one of the top-performing Enterprise Zones in the country and I’m looking forward to seeing the life sciences cluster in Oxford grow as a result."

Milton Park, one of Europe’s largest business parks, already accommodates 8,500 people working in 250 organisations.

Park owner MEPC is responsible for business estates that accommodate more than 350 organisations with thousands of people working in the manufacturing, science and technology sectors.

The office building is expected to be finished by the end of the year with the two remaining buildings to be finished by spring 2018.

