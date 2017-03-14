Traumatised residents have been left with the stench of smoke after a serious fire damaged their block of flats.

On Friday night adults ran out of their homes in Harrier Drive, Didcot, clutching their children to escape the flames coming from a top-floor flat.

Rachel Tyler, who lives with her partner Peter and two young children on the ground floor, had to run around the block desperately trying to wake her neighbours.

The 23-year-old said: “I was banging on people’s doors but I could only go so far up because the smoke was so bad.

“Every time it gets to around 11pm in the evening we are all looking at our watches wondering if it is going to happen again.

“It has brought us closer together as a community because we are scared something will happen when we leave our homes.

“My daughter, who is four-and-a-half months old, has got bronchitis because of this.”

Mr Tyler, 25, said he ran away from the flames carrying his young son over his shoulder.

He said: “It was all a bit crazy and there was just smoke everywhere.

“We hope the police are able to find out how it happened soon.

“It has been a nightmare because so many residents have been shaken up by it and are scared it is going to happen to them again.”

The fire broke out at about 11pm on Friday and no-one was injured in the incident.

A 21-year-old man from Didcot was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and has been released on police bail until Thursday, April 13.

Angelika Rusinouska Skoczek, who live in the flat below the fire, said: “My little boy has been too scared to come home. He has slept away for the past few nights.”

Sovereign Housing runs the block of flats in Great Western Park.

Senior communications officer Debbie Down said the association was pleased all of its residents were unharmed.

She added: “Our housing officers have been out to offer support to our residents and to talk to them about getting them home as soon as possible or finding them an alternative option.

“There was significant damage to some areas, so our property services teams have made the building secure and will now start work to repair the communal areas as soon as we can.

“At this moment we don’t have all the details, and can’t comment further, but we’re working with the police and the fire services as they carry out their investigation.”