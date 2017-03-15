FUNDRAISERS called in at a day centre to see staff from a disabilities charity working with their clients.

During the past four years those taking part in the Wallingford Thames Run have raised more than £5,000 for Style Acre in Benson Lane, Crowmarsh Gifford, which supports people with learning disabilities.

On Wednesday members of the committee, which organises the annual run, visited the charity's Turnstyle day centre at Howbery Park in the village to see how donations are being spent.

Style Acre community fundraiser Chris Burrows said: "The runners have supported Style Acre three times in the past four years and have so far raised nearly £5,000 for us.

"The money has been put towards our sensory garden and helping to continue to fund our activities at our day service.

"The run also raises money for Crowmarsh Gifford Primary School.

"The runners are supporting Style Acre again this year with the event on Sunday, May 21 and we are very much looking forward to it."

In June last year Wallingford mayor Ros Lester officially reopened the town's Style Acre charity shop following a major refurbishment.

The shop at 74 High Street was redecorated after a £545 grant from Waitrose in Wallingford.

The shop first opened its doors in 1998 and is one of the longest-serving charity shops in the town, providing work experience for people with learning disabilities.

Mrs Lester said: "Style Acre is such a worthwhile charity, supporting adults with learning disabilities.

"The aim of the staff is to give the clients as much independence as possible, including living in their own homes if that can be achieved.

"The charity started in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell and has become very well established."

Mrs Lester said she hoped a race night for the charity, on Friday, May 5 at 7pm at The George hotel, would raise more than £1,000 for Style Acre.

Style Acre was the name of the original residential care home in Brightwell-Cum-Sotwell and when the building was sold, the name was kept.

Style Acre Friends was formed as a registered charity in 1992 by a group of parents who wanted to secure the future of the residential home where their adult children were living.

They succeeded in raising the money to buy the property and took over running the home in 1995.

It was sold in 2004 and the money raised from its sale was then used to buy housing in local towns and villages.

This enabled the people the charity supports to live with their friends within easy reach of its day services and local community facilities.

Visit styleacre.org.uk