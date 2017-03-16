NEW arrangements for the running of Wallingford Sports Park could see thousands of pounds invested in new playing pitches for use by the whole community.

The popular sports park in Hithercroft Road is currently run by The Wallingford Sports Trust which is to become a charitable incorporated organisation, chairman John Atkins has revealed.

Mr Atkins said the change, which will come into effect on April 1, will bring 'tax advantages' that will put the trust in a better position to invest in new facilities.

Charitable Incorporated Organisations (CIO) is a status which allow charities to gain benefits available to companies while being overseen by the Charity Commission.

As a separate legal entity, members and trustees will be protected from becoming personally liable for any debts incurred by the CIO, unlike unincorporated charities.

The chairman said: "Legally and financially it makes the club more robust and sustainable.

"We have got a capital projects list and the biggest investment looming is resurfacing the existing astroturf used for hockey and football, which could cost £150,000, and the playing area for Petanque is going to be extended.

"We also want to look at providing more parking on the site – the car parking area fills up very quickly and we would like to be able to use the space available more efficiently.

"By becoming a CIO, the VAT bill for these projects will be reduced."

Mr Atkins added that the time was right to make the change following a £400,000 investment last year in six new changing rooms.

The new facilities were first proposed in 2009, and were welcomed by hundreds of members of seven clubs who play sports including rugby, hockey, tennis and football.

Thousands of players from local clubs, including Wallingford Rugby Club, Wallingford Hockey Club, AFC Wallingford, Petanque Wallingford and Hithercroft Squash Club, benefited from the six new changing rooms.

Mr Atkins said there were 1,600 club members and footfall could be as many as 2,500 a week.

Sports park manager Dave Greedy said: "The day-to-day running of the sports park will not change but this will give us a securer future and help us to develop.

"We have got loads of ideas going forward and we have now taken on a new club – Wallingford Archers, which will start on April 1."

The sports park is home to Wallingford Rugby Club, which last month decided to cancel for the second year running Rugfest, the music and beer festival, to protect one of the pitches which has been resurfaced.

A £70,000 drainage scheme for one of the club's pitches, backed by Sport England, has been completed but the pitch, which is used for the festival, will not be playable until next season and the club does not want it to be damaged.

The club's honorary secretary Stuart Mount said he hoped the festival would return next year.

A public meeting regarding the changes will take place at the sports park on Wednesday, March 29 at 8pm.