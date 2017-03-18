ONE of Oxfordshire's two new Aldi stores has donated plants and fertiliser to a nearby mental health charity.

The Faringdon Aldi store which opened on March 2 donated spring bedding plants, fruit plants and fertiliser to Root & Branch.

The charity, which has gardens at Westmill Farm in Watchfield near Faringdon, offers therapy through gardening and other rustic activities.

Aldi area manager Michael Stevens, who presented the group with the donation, said: "It’s great to see what a positive impact the new store has had on the local area so far, and we are pleased to support groups such as Root & Branch, as they play such a vital role in the community.

"We look forward to supporting the community is any way we can in the coming years."

The Faringdon Aldi's opening was followed later in March by another new store on Horspath Driftway in Wood Farm.

Root & Branch, which also offers blacksmithing, woodworking, crafts, artwork, and cookery courses, is partly-funded by the Oxfordshire Mental Health Partnership.

It is one of eight recovery groups across Oxfordshire under the umbrella organisation Restore, based on Cowley Road.

Find out more at rootandbranch.info