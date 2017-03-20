A MAN arrested on suspicion of assaulting a train guard has been released on bail until April.

The 23-year-old was handcuffed at Haddenham and Thame Parkway Station shortly after 5pm on Saturday and taken into custody.

It is understood the assault took place on a Chiltern Railways service from Bicester to London.

British Transport Police said officers interviewed the man on suspicion of ABH on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the force said today he had been released on bail until April 8 pending further inquiries.