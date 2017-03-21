A TEDDY bear has travelled half way around the world after a social media tribute in memory of the five-year-old boy found dead in Faringdon went viral.

Horrified by the police tape and forensic tent surrounding Tyler Warmington’s home last Tuesday, Carl Lewis wanted to pay tribute to the little boy.

The 34-year-old, who lives in Watchfield, was among several residents who laid flowers and cuddly toys outside Bromsgrove Cottages after Tyler’s body was discovered at the property off Station Road.

But Mr Lewis felt that his contribution was ‘still not enough’ and decided he needed to do more to honour the schoolboy.

He said: “It really struck a chord with me because I have a little boy about the same age, I was horrified.

“When I got home I saw my Tottenham teddy just sat on the window ledge and I thought he could go to a better home.

“I took his Tottenham t-shirt off because Tyler could have been a Chelsea or Arsenal supporter and I went back to his home and laid it down with all the other flowers.

“But I did not think it was enough and then I suddenly thought about posting a picture of the teddy online to get as many people remembering him as possible.”

On Thursday Mr Lewis shared a photo of the bear with the following post: “Please share this Teddy Bear in honour & remembrance to 5 year old Tyler Warmington.

“The little lad was fatally injured on Tuesday 14th March 2017 in Faringdon, Oxfordshire, England.

“Tyler sadly passed away on Tuesday 14th March 2017.

“Let the little lad look down from heaven at how far this bear has travelled just for him.”

Now it has been shared almost 1,000 times, reaching people in Canada, Australia, Spain and Germany.

Mr Lewis added: “I never thought it would be shared so many times.

“It is so important that this little boy is remembered and that we show his family that we are all thinking of him.

“It would be great if the bear could be shared enough that he reaches every continent.

“What would be pretty amazing is if someone agrees to make some bears similar to this one and the profits of selling them would go to Tyler’s family.”

A day after Tyler’s body was discovered, a post-mortem revealed he had died from ‘stab wounds to the chest.’

Mr Lewis added: “Even if you do not have children, you would have been affected by this, it is just so sad.

“It is just unthinkable, I still cannot believe it happened.”

Last week Tyler’s headteacher at Faringdon Infant School Laura White paid tribute to the ‘lively, happy little boy.’

Detectives have questioned a 40-year-old woman on suspicion of murder but she has since been released on bail until Wednesday, April 12.